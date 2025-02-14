Liberal Women Report Lowest Life Satisfaction and Highest Loneliness Rates: American Family Survey

A recent poll conducted by YouGov for Deseret News and the Center for the Study of Elections and Democracy at Brigham Young University reveals a significant difference in life satisfaction and feelings of loneliness between women of different political affiliations. The 2024 American Family Survey found that liberal women report the lowest levels of life satisfaction and are more likely to experience loneliness compared to their conservative and moderate counterparts.

A recent poll, the 2024 American Family Survey , has revealed a stark difference in life satisfaction and feelings of loneliness between women of different political affiliation s. The survey, which polled 3,000 Americans between the ages of 18-40, found that 37% of conservative women and 28% of moderate women reported being 'completely satisfied' with their lives. This figure plummeted to just 12% for liberal women .

Furthermore, liberal women were nearly three times more likely than conservative women to experience loneliness at least a few times a week.Brad Wilcox, a sociology professor at the University of Virginia and fellow at the Institute for Family Studies, offers several potential explanations for this disparity. He suggests that conservative women tend to exhibit a stronger sense of agency, feeling less like victims of larger societal forces. They are also less prone to catastrophizing about public events and concerns, viewing themselves as more in control of their destinies. The survey also delved into the relationship status of the women polled. It found that 40% of liberal women identified as single, while 31% reported being married. Conservative women, on the other hand, showed a higher rate of marriage, with 51% reporting being married and 33% being single. Wilcox posits that marriage and family play a significant role in providing meaning and purpose, contributing to the higher life satisfaction reported by conservative women. He also notes that conservative women are more likely to embrace traditional gender roles, prioritize family life, and attend religious services, all of which can contribute to overall happiness. The 2024 American Family Survey, conducted by YouGov for Deseret News and the Center for the Study of Elections and Democracy at Brigham Young University, offers valuable insights into the complex relationship between political affiliation, personal well-being, and social structures in contemporary American society.





