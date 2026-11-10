Liberace's Former Las Vegas Home Listed for $575,000

The former Las Vegas home of Liberace is listed for $575,000 in Marycrest Manor, with memorabilia and original design features tied to the pianist's legacy.

The former Las Vegas home of the pianist and entertainer Liberace is now listed for sale at $575,000, according to listing agent Margaretha Breytenbach of Real Broker LLC. The three-bedroom townhouse, which spans 2,620 sq ft, sits within Marycrest Manor near the Art District on East St Louis Avenue in Las Vegas. Breytenbach said Liberace lived in the home from 1978 to 1982.

The property has drawn attention for its theatrical interior, which realtors and online viewers say is every bit as ostentatious as expected. A virtual tour of the home, posted on Instagram by another realtor, Brittani Jones, has circulated the property's most striking features. The listing comes as Liberace's name remains closely tied to the city's entertainment history.

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Liberace Home Keeps Original Glamorous Details

The home keeps original glamorous features, including a framed deed, a crystal chandelier and a fully mirrored bathroom. The residence displays a framed deed that proves its connection to Liberace, the entertainer known as the bling king. Jones said the previous owner has a ton of Liberace memorabilia on display throughout the home.

A French Renaissance-themed glass door leads guests into the dining room, which features a glittering crystal chandelier described in the listing as original. The main upstairs bathroom has an old school, fully mirrored covered view that surrounds viewers on every side.

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Breytenbach told the Las Vegas Review Journal that the home contains an elaborate mirrored bar and a striking marble bathroom. She said these elements evoke the opulence and theatricality associated with the entertainer.

Agents Link the Property to Liberace's Design Legacy

Margaretha Breytenbach says the home reflects the dramatic design style that became Liberace's signature. She said the property includes glamorous finishes, decorative details and spaces created to make an impression. She added that the home's distinctive character sets it apart from the increasingly uniform finishes found in many contemporary homes.

Brittani Jones said much of the original charm is still intact as she showed the extravagant home in her Instagram post. Her tour highlights the décor that visitors can see throughout the residence.

Breytenbach also described Liberace as one of the defining figures of Las Vegas entertainment history. She said his legacy lives on through his music, costumes, residences and the design aesthetic that made him an international icon.

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Online Reactions and Liberace's Career Background

Online commenters on the virtual tour praised the property as a cool piece of Las Vegas history. One commenter said a home with this much character and a story behind it definitely stands out. Another said they had always thought the units were cute from the outside, while a third said they were surprised how inexpensive the home is.

Liberace was born in 1919 and became famous for his flamboyant wardrobe and theatrical stage presence. He built his reputation with a piano-based mix of semi-classical music with a hint of pop that stunned audiences in the 1950s. He maintained a long-standing residency in Las Vegas while touring globally until his death in 1987 at age 67.