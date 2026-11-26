Libby Rome and husband Dan have moved to full-time cruise living, traveling with only a single backpack to escape debt and consumerism. Learn about their minimalist lifestyle.

While millions of shoppers prepare for the Black Friday sales events, Libby Rome is deliberately opting out of the retail frenzy. The 52-year-old former IT consultant and her husband Dan, who is 60, have adopted a radically minimalist lifestyle that involves living full-time on cruise ships. This nomadic existence allows the couple to move continuously from one sailing to the next with almost no personal belongings.

Rome, who is originally from a small town outside Houston, Texas, and recently retired, made the decisive break from traditional homeownership several years ago. She and Dan, a writer and content creator they have been married for 27 years, have replaced the burdens of mortgage payments and household chores with a stress-free travel routine. They describe their current reality as living their dreams, free from errands and the stress associated with maintaining a physical property.

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Origin of Minimalist Lifestyle Choice

The pivotal moment that triggered this drastic lifestyle change occurred when Rome moved the contents of her three-bedroom Texas home to Canada. The relocation proved to be a costly failure, as she ended up paying to store most of her possessions in boxes without ever unpacking them. This experience forced her to confront the reality that she was accumulating excessive amounts of material goods.

Rome realized she was trapped in an endless cycle of consumerism that offered little genuine satisfaction. The financial waste of the move and the burden of storing unused items clarified that she did not want a life defined by accumulating stuff. This realization led her to begin paring back her belongings in 2010, gradually embracing a life on the move that prioritized experiences over objects.

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Letting go of possessions was not entirely easy, particularly when it came to sentimental items like scrapbooks. Rome spent years creating 16-year-old scrapbooks, which she described as the hardest things to give up during her transition. However, the freedom and flexibility that her minimalist approach has provided have outweighed the emotional cost of parting with these memories, leaving her with no regrets about her decision.

Current Traveling Routine and Habits

Initially, Rome started her nomadic journey with two large suitcases, but she has since downsized her luggage even further. Today, she travels with just one large backpack, a choice that allows her to remain hands-free and navigate stairs easily without the hassle of rolling luggage. Her entire wardrobe is minimal, consisting of two pairs of pants, a pair of yoga pants, a few shirts, and several pairs of socks.

There is one specific item she refuses to leave behind: a Stanley Cup. She values the cup because it travels well and ensures she always has access to water, which she considers essential for maintaining her health while constantly moving around. For any other items she might need, she purchases them locally when the ship docks at her home port or during larger stops along their itinerary.

The transition to this lifestyle was not seamless for both partners. In May 2023, the couple decided to move onto cruise ships full-time, but Dan initially needed significant persuasion to try cruising. Once he experienced the lifestyle, he loved it as much as his wife did and actually became the one to suggest they commit to living on a ship permanently.

Daily Health and Wellness Routines

Rome emphasizes that life on a cruise ship is not merely one long holiday or vacation. She acknowledges that there are many temptations aboard, which requires her to set strict personal rules to maintain discipline. Instead of adopting a vacation mindset, she considers herself to simply be living there, which requires a consistent and healthy approach to daily life.

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To ensure she can sustain this lifestyle for as long as possible, Rome maintains a rigorous routine focused on physical and mental well-being. Her days are filled with structured activities designed to keep her active and engaged. She and Dan spend their time walking around the ship's track, exercising, and engaging in creative hobbies that suit a nomadic existence.

Rome utilizes quiet areas on the ship to pursue hobbies such as reading, writing, drawing, and painting with watercolors. Her husband enjoys walking and talking with her along the ship's track, providing a shared activity that reinforces their connection. This structured routine helps them avoid the passive consumption of time that often characterizes traditional vacations.

Broader Perspective and Future Outlook

Years of continuous travel have fundamentally altered how Rome views the world and her place in it. She reports gaining a greater sense of perspective, compassion, and appreciation for diverse people and cultures. She believes that constant travel helps individuals realize they were previously living in a bubble defined by their upbringing, and she is grateful to be outside of that limited perspective now.

Her definition of home has also shifted significantly away from a physical location. For Rome, home is truly wherever her heart is, which is defined by her relationship with her husband rather than a specific house or region. She views the constant change of scenery as a bonus to her life rather than a source of instability.

Rome expresses a desire to simply state that she lives on Earth rather than in a specific geographic region. This global outlook allows her to reject the materialistic pressures of events like Black Friday. By living with only a backpack and embracing a digital nomad lifestyle on cruise ships, she has found a sustainable path to happiness that prioritizes freedom and connection over consumer goods.