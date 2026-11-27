Former WBO champion Liam Smith has pleaded not guilty to grievous bodily harm charges following an incident outside a Manchester luxury building involving a concierge worker.

Former world champion boxer Liam Smith has formally denied allegations of attacking a man at a luxury apartment complex in Manchester. The 38-year-old fighter, known by the nickname Beefy, appeared at Manchester Crown Court to address charges stemming from an incident that occurred outside the Blade building in the city center.

Legal Proceedings And Court Appearance

Liam Smith stood before the judge on Thursday and entered a formal not-guilty plea for charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He also denied a separate charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm, allegations that center on physical injuries sustained by a concierge worker during the September event. The court proceedings marked the first formal legal step in a case that has drawn significant attention due to the high profile of the defendant.

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However, the former boxer did not enter a plea regarding a public order charge related to alleged racially aggravated behavior. This specific charge pertains to racist words he is accused of uttering prior to the physical altercation. The distinction in pleas highlights the complex nature of the legal charges Smith faces as the case moves toward its scheduled resolution date.

Incident Details And Victim Injuries

The alleged assault took place on September 13 outside the Blade luxury apartment block. According to court documents and reports, the incident occurred as the concierge worker lay on the floor. Smith is accused of punching the victim while they were in this vulnerable position on the ground outside the building.

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The physical altercation resulted in severe facial injuries for the concierge worker. Medical attention was required, and the victim needed hospital treatment for the wounds sustained during the alleged attack. The severity of the injuries has contributed to the gravity of the charges brought against Liam Smith, who is now facing a potential trial on these serious criminal allegations.

Bail Conditions And Trial Schedule

Manchester Crown Court granted Liam Smith bail, but imposed strict conditions regarding his movements and contact with the accused. He is prohibited from contacting the complainant under any circumstances. Furthermore, he is banned from entering Manchester unless he is attending court or meeting with his solicitor for legal appointments.

The next major procedural milestone is scheduled for March 15, 2028, when the case is set to proceed to trial. This long timeline allows for extensive legal preparation but leaves the outcome of the GBH charges unresolved. Smith, who resides in Formby in Sefton, must adhere strictly to these bail restrictions until the court date arrives.

Career Context And Upcoming Plans

The legal troubles of Liam Smith come at a time when his professional boxing career is in a transitional phase. He previously held the WBO light-middleweight world title from 2015 to 2016. His most recent planned return to the ring was scheduled for September 4 in Finland, but he withdrew due to a calf injury, disrupting his comeback plans.

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Smith is one of four Liverpool brothers who all box professionally and have won titles at the British level. His career includes high-profile bouts against some of the sport's biggest names. He notably defeated Saul Canelo Alvarez to win his world title in October 2015 by stopping American John Thompson in Manchester.

He successfully defended the belt twice before losing it to the Mexican superstar the following year. Across a career spanning nearly two decades, Smith compiled a record of 33 wins, four defeats, and one draw. He also recently fought British rival Chris Eubank Jr twice, winning the first encounter in January 2023 before losing the rematch eight months later.

As the legal process continues, the boxing community watches to see how these charges will impact his future in the sport. The upcoming trial date provides a clear endpoint for this current chapter of legal proceedings. Until then, Smith remains subject to the bail conditions set by the court.