Liam Payne's ex struggles to move on and find love as she compares all potential partners to late singer

Kate Cassidy, the 27-year-old ex-girlfriend of Liam Payne, has confessed that she struggles to find love again due to comparing all potential partners to the late singer. She dated Payne for two years until his sudden death in October 2024.

Liam Payne 's girlfriend Kate Cassidy has admitted that she struggles to move on and find love again due to comparing all potential partners to the late singer.

She dated Payne for two years and lost him in October 2024, after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina with alcohol and cocaine in his system. Taking to TikTok, Kate shared her dating life and admitted nobody could hold a candle to the 'f*****g hot, funny, kind and generous' Liam. She expressed her struggle with not being able to find a partner who could fill the void left by Payne.

Her post was criticized by his friends and family for being 'triggering', 'distasteful' and 'unhelpful'. She hit back at an online troll who wished she would stop talking about Payne and move on. Kate revealed that Payne was more than just a famous figure to her, he was her best friend and somebody she thought she would spend her life with. She also expressed her desire to get married, have kids, and that she would love Payne forever





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Payne Cassidy Dating Loss Grief One Direction Instagram Tiktok Mental Health Relationship

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy takes digs at Trump, urges renewed unity in politicsCassidy, who lost his reelection bid last week, called for leaders who are "steady, not erratic" and "thoughtful, not impulsive."

Read more »

Sam Elliott On ‘Landman’, Taylor Sheridan, His Big Break In ‘Butch Cassidy’ & Becoming Smokey The BearWatch a video interview with Sam Elliott about 'Landman,' its Emmy Chances and his long and prolific career in Hollywood.

Read more »

Niall Horan's 'End of an Era' single: Reflecting on friendship with Liam Payne and his upcoming albumNiall Horan, of One Direction, released 'End of an Era,' the third single from his upcoming album, which is a reflection of his songwriting team. He also reflects on his time with Liam Payne in the beloved boy band.

Read more »

Niall Horan Says Goodbye to Liam Payne on New Song 'End of an Era'Niall Horan honors late One Direction bandmate Liam Payne on new single 'End of an Era' from his upcoming album 'Dinner Party.'

Read more »