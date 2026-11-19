Liam Neeson stars in The Mongoose, an action thriller available on digital platforms starting November 20. Pre-orders are live at $24.99 for UHD.

Academy Award nominee Liam Neeson brings his latest action thriller to home audiences with the digital release of The Mongoose. The film arrives on Premium Video on Demand (PVOD) platforms starting Friday, November 20, at 12 a.m. ET. This home video launch allows fans to access the high-octane film during the upcoming holiday season without waiting for traditional television broadcasting. Neeson continues to solidify his reputation as a leading action star by consistently delivering intense performances in the genre.

The Mongoose Release Schedule and Pricing

Fans can secure their copy of The Mongoose through major digital retailers including the Apple TV Store, Prime Video Store, and Fandango at Home. The standard new release UHD version is available for purchase at a price point of $24.99. This pricing structure positions the film as a premium digital offering for viewers seeking high-definition quality in their home theater setup. Pre-orders are currently active, allowing consumers to prepare their devices for the immediate midnight launch.

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Director and Writer Behind the Action

The film was directed by Mark Vanselow and written by Thompson Evans, combining their talents to create a tense narrative. The storyline centers on a war veteran played by Liam Neeson who finds himself on the run from law enforcement. The plot triggers a high-speed, cross-country car chase that serves as the central mechanism for the movie's tension. This structure leverages Neeson's established screen presence to drive the physical demands of the role.

Key Cast Members and Character Roles

Beyond Neeson, the cast features Marisa Tomei as his ex-wife and Michael Chiklis as Texas Highway Patrol Major Walter Pope. Tomei's character is linked to the central conflict through her abusive partner, played by Brett Tucker, who is killed during a confrontation. Michael Chiklis portrays the relentless officer tasked with capturing Neeson's character, Ryan Flanagan, by any means necessary. This dynamic creates a multi-layered conflict involving personal history and professional duty.

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Liam Neeson's Recent Filmography Success

This release adds to a prolific period for Liam Neeson, who has led three original action movies throughout 2026. His output has remained steady, with only a few film appearances each year since the 2020s began. Nearly every role he has taken on during this decade falls squarely within the action or thriller genres. This strategic focus has cemented his legacy as one of the most consistent action stars of his generation.

Impact on Home Viewing Trends

The availability of The Mongoose on PVOD platforms highlights the ongoing shift in how audiences consume modern action cinema. By bypassing a limited theatrical window for a direct-to-digital release, the film targets viewers who prefer immediate access to new content. The $24.99 price point reflects the current market value for premium new releases in the digital space. This strategy ensures that Neeson's fanbase can engage with his latest performance during peak holiday viewing periods.