Liam McGough and Sloane Expect First Child After New Orleans Wedding

Big Brother winner Liam McGough announces wife Sloane is expecting a baby girl, just two months after their intimate New Orleans wedding ceremony.

Reality television personality Liam McGough has officially confirmed that he and his wife, Sloane, are expecting their first child together. The announcement was made public via an Instagram post on Monday, revealing that the couple is anticipating the arrival of a baby girl.

McGough Announces Pregnancy on Instagram

The Big Brother fame winner shared a series of photographs capturing the moment on social media. In the images, McGough is seen gently cradling Sloane's baby bump while embracing her from behind. The reality star described the development as the biggest news he has shared, expressing his immense pride and joy in the update.

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McGough admitted in his caption that keeping the secret had been difficult, particularly for his father who failed to maintain discretion. He revealed that he had learned about the pregnancy on the third day of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, marking a significant personal milestone just months into his marriage.

Newlyweds Tie the Knot in Louisiana

This exciting family expansion follows closely on the heels of the couple's wedding, which took place in New Orleans, Louisiana, earlier this year. The couple had become engaged in October of the previous year before exchanging vows in an intimate ceremony.

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McGough described the nuptials as a unique and romantic experience held in the heart of the city. The celebration was limited to close friends and family, creating a personal atmosphere before transitioning into a vibrant street party. The couple was escorted by a brass band, police motorbikes, and massive police trucks during a traditional Second Line parade through the streets.

From Celebrity Status to Tree Surgeon

McGough originally rose to prominence as the winner of the eighth series of Big Brother in 2007. During his time on the show, he finished in third place in the public vote but secured an additional £100,000 prize fund in the third week of the season, on top of the main cash prize awarded to the winner.

Since his television fame, McGough has transitioned into a career as a tree surgeon, operating his own business. Prior to this professional shift, he spent three years performing nightclub appearances that reportedly earned him £5,000 per show. He has also explored comedy, performing his show titled Two Guys One GCSE at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival over the past three years.

Personal Life and Future Expectations

The relationship between McGough and Sloane began when the couple met in Texas during a holiday with friends. Before settling down with Sloane, McGough was previously linked to actress Emily Atack in 2022. Atack had publicly congratulated the couple upon their engagement earlier this year.

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McGough expressed deep gratitude for his current situation, stating that he feels like the luckiest guy in the world. The couple is now looking forward to raising their daughter, combining their recent marriage joy with the upcoming addition to their family.