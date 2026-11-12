Liam Lawson Will Stay with Racing Bulls for 2027

Lawson has earned a new season of stability after a strong 2026 campaign that has him ninth in the Drivers’ Championship.

Liam Lawson will continue to compete for Racing Bulls in 2027, alongside Arvid Lindblad, ending short-term uncertainty over his future. The raft of contract extensions and stability elsewhere on the grid meant focus honed in on Racing Bulls, which has enjoyed a standout campaign and is poised for a team-best fifth in the standings.

That charge has been spearheaded by Lawson, who has scored in 15 of the 20 grands prix, and holds ninth in the Drivers’ championship, comfortably clear of the remaining midfield drivers. Rookie Arvid Lindblad was always expected to remain for 2027, which has also been confirmed, but Lawson’s presence was less secure amid the rise of Nikola Tsolov and the team’s ethos to be a talent conveyer belt for the senior Red Bull operation.

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Lawson, though, has still started only 55 grands prix, and has had a disrupted career owing to two part-seasons and the high-profile early 2025 demotion after an ill-fated fast-tracked promotion to Red Bull. The team duly announced Thursday that Lawson and Lindblad will return as its driver pairing in 2027.

“I’m very happy to be continuing with Racing Bulls next year,” said Lawson. “We’ve had a brilliant season together and the team has worked very hard to produce a fast car, which I’ve loved driving. It feels great to be part of a historic season for the team as we continue our fight for P5 in the Constructors’ Championship.

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“It’s a testament to the hard work of everyone both at track, and back at the factory. I’m looking forward to carrying this moment forward with Arvid through to 2027; we’re building something super positive and I’m excited by what we can achieve together. ”“Looking back on my first season in Formula 1, it’s been a truly special year, full of new experiences and learnings since the very first pre-season test,” said Lindblad.

“I’m incredibly grateful to everyone in the team for their hard work, commitment, and collaboration throughout the season, and for the strong relationships we’ve built along the way. I can’t wait to get started next year, building on everything I’ve learned during my rookie season. It’s set to be an exciting year, and I look forward to continuing to drive alongside Liam.

U.K.-based Phillip Horton started covering Grands Prix while still at university and swiftly deemed that writing about Formula 1 and the behind-the-scenes machinations was much more engaging than reading centuries-old novels. Degree gained, he went on to cover the sport full-time from 2014 and is as intrigued and excited by the destinations Formula 1 visits during its lengthy annual world tour as the racing itself.

Phillip joined Autoweek in 2021 and while he has just about learned to spell in American English he has yet to find anywhere in America that makes a proper cup of tea.