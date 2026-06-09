Li & Fung Expands Vera Bradley Into Apparel With Holiday 2026 Launch

The apparel follows the successful growth of the Vera Bradley home business with Li & Fung.

‘s licensing agency IMG Licensing, part of WME Group, extends the collaboration into several apparel categories, with an initial focus on tops and outerwear, launching for holiday 2026.

The collection will be available across full-price, specialty, off-price and club channels. The new apparel line will bring Vera Bradley’s signature prints and design language into apparel. The collection focuses on recognizable patterns, color and quilting details, adapted for a multigenerational customer, and designed to sell across channels. Specifically, the collection is being aimed at department stores such as Macy’s, Nordstrom and Dillard’s, and already has penetration within Vera Bradley’s brick-and-mortar stores, which will launch with holiday 2026.

The brand will engage the club channel and off-price channel for holiday 2026 and spring 2027.

“We’ve seen strong traction in home, and expanding into apparel is a natural next steps,” said Jason Kra, president of Li & Fung. “What we bring is the ability to scale this across categories and channels, without losing what makes the brand distinctive. ” “At the end of the day, it comes down to making the product work,” added Mel Limoncello, senior vice president, head of licensed brands at Li & Fung.

“We take what customers already love about Vera Bradley and translate that into apparel that fits how people actually shop today. ” Li & Fung will do the design and manufacturing of all categories within the license, using its extensive supply channel globally. Melina Paraie, chief brand officer of Vera Bradley, said, “Apparel is a meaningful expansion for Vera Bradley.

We’ve built strong momentum in the home category, and we’re confident this partnership will help us deliver quality apparel that reflects our brand’s DNA. It’s about meeting your customers where they are and giving them more ways to express their personal style. ” Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller and based in Fort Wayne, Ind. , Vera Bradley is known for its distinctive handbags, luggage, travel accessories, fashion, home goods and gifts.

The company began trading on Nasdaq on Oct. 21, 2010. In March, Ian Bickley, chairman and chief executive officer of Vera Bradley, said that their fourth-quarter results reflected “meaningful progress” in their transformation journey.

“Returning to profitability for the first time in over a year, combined with our third consecutive quarter of sequential improvement in the direct channel, gives us confidence that Project Sunshine is beginning to resonate with our customers. With direct channel revenues declining just 2.6 percent versus prior year, and our fiscal 2027 first-quarter tracking positive, we are seeing encouraging signs of stabilization,” Bickley said, when reporting fourth-quarter results in March.

In addition to Vera Bradley, Li & Fung’s apparel portfolio includes Sanctuary Denim; Loft sleepwear and swimwear; C&C California outerwear, sleepwear and swimwear, and Pendelton men’s and women’s swimwear.

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