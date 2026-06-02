LGBT Center Fashion Centered Dinner Raises Funds for LGBTQ+ Community

The LGBT Center in New York City hosted its annual Fashion Centered dinner, which brought together fashion industry leaders and LGBTQ+ advocates to raise funds for the organization. The event was attended by a number of high-profile guests, including designer Thom Browne, actress Janelle Monae, and Dr. Carla Smith, the executive director of the LGBT Center.

The LGBT Center in New York City hosted its annual Fashion Centered dinner, which brought together fashion industry leaders and LGBTQ+ advocates to raise funds for the organization.

The event was attended by a number of high-profile guests, including designer Thom Browne, actress Janelle Monae, and Dr. Carla Smith, the executive director of the LGBT Center. The dinner was a black-tie affair, with guests dressed in their finest evening attire. The evening's festivities included a live auction, with items up for bid including a bespoke suit designed by Thom Browne and a trip to the French Riviera.

The event also featured a number of performances, including a dance routine performed by a group of students from the LGBT Center's youth programs. The money raised from the event will go towards supporting the LGBT Center's various programs and services, including its youth programs, health and wellness initiatives, and advocacy efforts.

The LGBT Center is a vital resource for the LGBTQ+ community in New York City, providing a safe and welcoming space for individuals to access support, resources, and community. The organization's work is critical in addressing the unique challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community, including poverty, homelessness, and lack of access to healthcare.

The LGBT Center Fashion Centered dinner is an important fundraising event for the organization, and it is a testament to the power of the fashion industry to drive positive change and support marginalized communities. The event was a huge success, with attendees expressing their gratitude and admiration for the LGBT Center's work and the fashion industry's support.

The LGBT Center continues to be a leading voice in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights and equality, and the Fashion Centered dinner is a key part of its efforts to raise awareness and funds for the organization's vital work. The event was a celebration of fashion, community, and the power of the LGBT Center to drive positive change in the world.

The LGBT Center's commitment to its mission and values is unwavering, and the Fashion Centered dinner is a shining example of its dedication to supporting the LGBTQ+ community. The event was a reminder that the fashion industry has the power to drive positive change and support marginalized communities, and that the LGBT Center is a vital resource for the LGBTQ+ community in New York City.

The LGBT Center's work is critical in addressing the unique challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community, and the Fashion Centered dinner is an important part of its efforts to raise awareness and funds for the organization's vital work. The event was a huge success, with attendees expressing their gratitude and admiration for the LGBT Center's work and the fashion industry's support.

The LGBT Center continues to be a leading voice in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights and equality, and the Fashion Centered dinner is a key part of its efforts to raise awareness and funds for the organization's vital work. The event was a celebration of fashion, community, and the power of the LGBT Center to drive positive change in the world.

The LGBT Center's commitment to its mission and values is unwavering, and the Fashion Centered dinner is a shining example of its dedication to supporting the LGBTQ+ community. The event was a reminder that the fashion industry has the power to drive positive change and support marginalized communities, and that the LGBT Center is a vital resource for the LGBTQ+ community in New York City.

The LGBT Center's work is critical in addressing the unique challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community, and the Fashion Centered dinner is an important part of its efforts to raise awareness and funds for the organization's vital work. The event was a huge success, with attendees expressing their gratitude and admiration for the LGBT Center's work and the fashion industry's support.

The LGBT Center continues to be a leading voice in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights and equality, and the Fashion Centered dinner is a key part of its efforts to raise awareness and funds for the organization's vital work. The event was a celebration of fashion, community, and the power of the LGBT Center to drive positive change in the world.

The LGBT Center's commitment to its mission and values is unwavering, and the Fashion Centered dinner is a shining example of its dedication to supporting the LGBTQ+ community. The event was a reminder that the fashion industry has the power to drive positive change and support marginalized communities, and that the LGBT Center is a vital resource for the LGBTQ+ community in New York City





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LGBT Center Fashion Centered Dinner LGBTQ+ Community New York City Thom Browne Janelle Monae Dr. Carla Smith

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