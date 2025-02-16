LG Recalls Ranges Due to Fire Hazard from Accidental Knob Activation

LG has issued a recall for certain ranges due to a fire hazard associated with their front-mounted knobs. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports that these knobs can be accidentally activated by humans or pets, leading to the unintended ignition of heating elements.

LG has issued a recall for certain ranges due to a fire hazard associated with their front-mounted knobs. The Consumer Product Safety Commission ( CPSC ) reports that these knobs can be accidentally activated by humans or pets, leading to the unintended ignition of heating elements. This has resulted in at least 86 reports of unintentional knob activation , more than 28 fires, and at least five fires causing extensive property damage totaling over $340,000.

At least eight minor injuries, including burns, have been reported, as well as three fires involving pet deaths.To mitigate this risk, LG is providing consumers with a free warning label and placement instructions. The label encourages consumers to utilize the Lock Out/Control Lock function on the range control panel to disable heating element activation when the range is not in use. Additional safety precautions include keeping children and pets away from the knobs, ensuring they are turned off before leaving home or going to bed, and avoiding leaving objects on the range when not in use. The recalled ranges were sold at major retailers like Best Buy, Costco, Home Depot, Lowe’s, and on the LG website, with prices ranging from $1,400 to $2,650 depending on the model. They were sold from 2015 through January 2025. Consumers who have purchased these ranges are urged to contact LG immediately for instructions on obtaining the free warning label and safety information





