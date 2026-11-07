LG Launches First 115-Inch QNED92B TV for $13,000

LG Electronics releases its first 115-inch television, the QNED92B, priced at $13,000. This premium display features 4K resolution, advanced quantum dot technology, and native 120Hz refresh rates for high-end home entertainment.

LG Electronics has officially entered the ultra-large screen market with the introduction of the QNED92B, a groundbreaking 115-inch television. This new model marks a significant milestone for the South Korean technology giant, as it represents the largest consumer television model the company has ever produced. Prior to this launch, LG's largest available screen size was capped at 100 inches, making the QNED92B a unique entry in their product lineup. The television is now shipping to customers in the United States, offering a screen area that is more than four times larger than a standard 55-inch display.

Premium Pricing and Market Positioning

The QNED92B comes with a substantial price tag of $13,000, positioning it firmly in the luxury segment of the electronics market. While this cost places the television out of reach for the vast majority of consumers, the pricing strategy is competitive when compared to other brands in the same niche. Competitors such as Hisense, Samsung, Sony, and TCL already offer 115-inch models in the U.S. portfolio. Specifically, the TCL 115QM891G is priced identically at $13,000, while models from Hisense, Samsung, and Sony are listed at significantly higher prices, making LG's offering one of the more accessible options in this exclusive category.

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Advanced Quantum Dot Display Technology

At the core of the television's visual performance is LG's Dynamic QNED Color Pro technology. This feature ensures complete coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, which is the standard used in most professional video content and high-end media production. The display operates at 4K resolution and features a native refresh rate of 120 Hz. For gamers and high-motion content enthusiasts, the television can dynamically increase this rate up to 165 Hz to ensure smooth and responsive performance. The screen utilizes full-array local dimming to deliver superior contrast ratios and deep, inky blacks. Although LG does not disclose the exact count of dimming zones, the manufacturer confirms the presence of more than one thousand zones, which enhances backlight control and reduces blooming effects around bright objects on dark backgrounds.

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Connectivity and Smart Operating System

The QNED92B is equipped with a robust suite of connectivity options designed to support modern home entertainment setups. The rear panel includes four HDMI 2.1 ports, one of which is dedicated to eARC for high-quality audio return. Additional connections include Bluetooth 5.3, an Ethernet port for stable wired internet, and two USB 2.0 ports for peripheral devices. It is worth noting that the television is limited to Wi-Fi 5 connectivity rather than the newer Wi-Fi 6 standard. The device runs on LG's webOS smart TV operating system, providing a familiar interface for users. It supports Google Cast and Apple AirPlay 2 for seamless content streaming from mobile devices. Users can access a wide array of streaming applications through LG's proprietary app store, ensuring compatibility with major entertainment platforms.

Implications for Ultra-Large Screen Adoption

The release of the QNED92B signals a growing confidence in the market for ultra-large format televisions. By offering a 115-inch screen with premium features at a price point lower than many competitors, LG is aggressively targeting high-end consumers and home theater enthusiasts. The availability of such a massive display in the U.S. market demonstrates that manufacturers are continuing to push the boundaries of screen size and image quality. This development provides consumers with more choices in the luxury TV segment and raises the bar for performance standards in home cinema setups. The QNED92B stands as a testament to the ongoing evolution of consumer electronics, where size and visual fidelity are becoming increasingly accessible, albeit at a premium cost.