LG C6 vs Samsung S90H: OLED TV Comparison

Compare the LG C6 and Samsung S90H OLED TVs. Check specs, brightness, gaming features, and panel differences to find the best display for your home.

LG maintains its position as a leading manufacturer of OLED displays, introducing the 2026 LG C6 Series as a high-performance model positioned just below its flagship G6 lineup. The LG C6 Series faces direct competition from the Samsung S90H Series, which offers comparable features including native 165-hertz refresh rates and full HDMI 2.1 connectivity on all four ports for optimal PC gaming performance.

Brightness and HDR Performance Analysis

The LG C6 outperforms the Samsung S90H in peak brightness, delivering several hundred additional nits of light output. This brightness advantage translates to superior HDR compatibility and more vivid highlight rendering in supported content. Both models support essential gaming features such as Variable Refresh Rate and Auto Low Latency Mode to ensure smooth gameplay across all inputs.

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Gaming Connectivity and Display Tech

Both the LG C6 and Samsung S90H provide full HDMI 2.1 connectivity on all four inputs, ensuring consistent gaming optimization. The LG C6 excels in media upscaling, making it an ideal choice for viewers with older physical media collections. While the Samsung S90H lacks Dolby Vision support, it compensates with HDR10+ compatibility, catering to users who prefer Samsung's preferred HDR format over LG's standard.

Panel Finish and Ambient Light Handling

The Samsung S90H ships with a matte panel across all available sizes, providing a distinct advantage in anti-glare and reflection-based comparisons against the LG C6. The LG C6 features a glossy panel that, while bright enough to combat glare in well-lit rooms, cannot match the matte display of the Samsung S90H. The Samsung model withstands ambient light sources more effectively, even in living spaces near floor lamps.

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Audio Quality and Ecosystem Integration

Neither the LG C6 nor the Samsung S90H delivers exceptional built-in sound quality, despite marketing claims about AI-optimized audio features. Both brands offer integrated soundbar solutions, with Samsung providing Q-Symphony and LG offering WOW Orchestra. These technologies allow users to combine soundbar drivers with TV speakers for a significantly larger and bolder soundstage.

Size Options and Premium Variants

The Samsung S90H is available in sizes including 42, 48, 55, 65, 77, and 83 inches. The LG C6 Series ships in 42, 48, 55, and 65 inches, with a larger variant called the LG C6H Series. The LG C6H Series is available in 77 and 83 inches and utilizes a premium version of LG's tandem OLED panel technology for enhanced performance.