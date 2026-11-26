Lexus reveals the TZ, a six-seat electric SUV launching in the UK in spring 2027 from £74,895, offering 330 miles of range to challenge Range Rover and Volvo.

Lexus has officially unveiled the TZ, marking its entry into the large electric SUV segment with a vehicle designed to directly compete with premium rivals. This new model represents the largest SUV the manufacturer has ever produced, offering a spacious six-seat configuration and a competitive driving range. The company has confirmed that UK sales will commence in spring 2027, positioning the vehicle as a significant challenger to established luxury brands in the premium electric market.

TZ Pricing and Trim Levels Detail Cost

The entry-level Premium Plus trim for the Lexus TZ is priced at £74,895 when it goes on sale in the UK. This starting price is strategically set to undercut the Range Rover Electric, which dominates the high-end luxury electric SUV category. Higher specification models include the Takumi variant, which is available for £81,495, and the top-tier Takumi Design, priced at £83,095. These figures position the TZ as a value-driven option within the luxury segment, offering substantial space and technology at a lower entry cost than its primary competitor.

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Performance Specs and Battery Range Data

The Lexus TZ offers two distinct powertrain options based on battery capacity and motor output. The entry-level Premium Plus model is equipped with a 95.8kWh battery pack and dual electric motors that generate a combined 304bhp. This configuration allows the vehicle to accelerate from 0 to 62mph in 6.6 seconds while achieving a quoted range of 330 miles. The more powerful Takumi and Takumi Design trims increase output to 402bhp, reducing the 0 to 62mph time to 5.2 seconds but lowering the maximum range to 298 miles due to higher performance demands and larger 22-inch wheels.

Interior Layout and Shared Platform Architecture

In the UK market, the Lexus TZ will be exclusively offered with a 2+2+2 seating layout, featuring second-row Captains Chairs with fold-out leg rests to enhance passenger comfort. While other global markets may receive a seven-seat option, the UK specification focuses on premium individual seating. The vehicle measures 5.1 metres in length, sitting on a 3.05-metre wheelbase that accommodates the third row. It shares its core chassis and battery technology with the Toyota Highlander and Subaru Getaway, platforms developed largely for the American market. This platform-sharing strategy allows Lexus to leverage Toyota Group engineering scale while maintaining distinct exterior styling with sharp lines and a bluff nose.

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Market Positioning Against Volvo and Range Rover

The Lexus TZ presents a direct challenge to the Range Rover Electric, offering comparable exterior dimensions and a six-seat layout at a significantly lower price point. Against the Volvo EX90, the TZ is approximately £2,000 more expensive in standard pricing, although current Volvo discounts of up to £2,000 can effectively widen the price gap to £4,000 in favour of the Swedish rival. Lexus aims to justify its premium through standard equipment on the entry trim, including a panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, and a head-up display. The Takumi variant adds an Interactive Manual Drive system to simulate gearshifts, a feature intended to appeal to driving enthusiasts.

Technology Features and Design Implications

Inside the cabin, all versions of the Lexus TZ feature a 14.5-inch touchscreen, a head-up display, and a digital rear-view mirror. The infotainment system is carried over from the new Lexus ES saloon, which some early impressions suggest may feel somewhat dated compared to competing luxury interfaces. Interior materials in the Takumi variants include suede upholstery and acoustic glass, while the Takumi Design adds further luxury touches. The angular styling of the TZ is clearly influenced by Lexus's existing off-road GX and LX models, aiming to create a distinctive identity despite the shared underlying hardware with more mainstream Toyota and Subaru models.