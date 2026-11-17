Authorities in South Carolina rescued a buried infant from a dog crate after a custody dispute escalated. This report details the charges against the father and the tragic parallel case in Illinois.

Authorities in South Carolina have charged a father with attempted murder after an 11-month-old baby, Koah Sharp, was found buried alive inside a dog crate. The shocking incident occurred near Batesburg-Leesville, Lexington County, and has sparked national outrage regarding the failures of the child custody system that preceded the tragedy. The infant survived roughly 24 hours underground, a miracle attributed to a towel that created a small air pocket.

The Rescue and Immediate Medical Response

On November 10, 2026, a search party discovered an area of freshly disturbed dirt near the home of the infant's grandfather. The group located the child inside a dog crate, wrapped in a towel, buried beneath the soil. Lexington County Sheriff Koon described finding the infant clinging to life and crying, noting that the sound was the most joyful he had ever heard. Koah was pulled from the crate screaming and rushed to a local hospital, where he was later released and confirmed to be alive and well.

Also read Justin Comer Denied Bond After Burying Son Alive, Leaving Infant With Visible Scabs

Custody Dispute and Alleged Abuse Timeline

The incident stemmed from a volatile custody arrangement between Koah's father, Comer, and his mother, Sharp. According to reports, Comer took the 11-month-old while the child was in the care of Comer's mother on November 9, 2026. Prior to the burial, Sharp had confronted Comer about pornography on his phone, alleging that he tripped and kicked her before pushing her into a dryer. She subsequently ended the relationship and moved out of their shared mobile home.

Legal Charges and Judicial Proceedings

Comer was initially taken into custody on a burglary charge after being found at a local outbuilding without the child. He now faces charges of attempted murder for the alleged burial. During his appearance before a judge on November 13, 2026, Comer showed no remorse for his actions. Investigators revealed that in the weeks leading up to the crime, Comer had been drinking excessively and had stopped taking prescribed medication for schizophrenia. He had also been unhappy about becoming estranged from Sharp and the child.

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Family Reactions and Parallel Tragedies

Sharp expressed her disbelief and horror at the events, stating that she never expected her son's father to go that far. She noted that Koah had several scabs on his forehead when they were reunited at the hospital. This case draws stark contrast to other recent tragedies, including the death of a five-month-old in Illinois due to alleged neglect and a separate murder case in North Carolina involving a ten-month-old, highlighting a broader crisis in child safety and domestic violence intervention.

Ongoing Investigations and Systemic Implications

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department continues to investigate the circumstances that allowed Comer to access the child and commit such a heinous act. Sharp mentioned that texts exchanged with Comer revealed his desperation to maintain a family unit, even as tensions escalated. The case serves as a grim reminder of the urgent need for robust oversight in custody disputes involving histories of domestic violence and mental health challenges.