Lex Luthor's Warsuit Causes Chaos in James Gunn's Superman Sequel

New set footage from Man of Tomorrow reveals Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor Warsuit in full action, causing chaos on the streets of downtown Atlanta.

James Gunn 's Superman sequel has given fans their first real look at the practical armor of Lex Luthor 's Warsuit in action. New set footage from Man of Tomorrow reveals Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor Warsuit in full action.

The footage shows the Warsuit getting blasted through a hole and landing face up on the street outside a theater. The scene takes place outside a building marked Don Giovanni. According to the person who posted the footage, Lex is the one flying out the hole. The stunt team also practiced the moment before the production used the actual Warsuit on set.

This makes the new set footage particularly notable for fans tracking the sequel's production. The final shot will likely receive visual effects cleanup, but the suit itself remains a real, physical prop. Gunn first revealed the Warsuit with a social media post captioned, Fit check. Live from the set of Man of Tomorrow.

The new videos now show the armor in a full action sequence rather than just a still image. Gunn also appeared on set in the footage, walking around with coffee while directing the scene. The Warsuit footage follows earlier set videos showing David Corenswet back as Superman. Those clips captured a nighttime scene with Corenswet suspended above the street, holding a blue object overhead.

Man of Tomorrow reportedly sees Superman and Lex Luthor form an uneasy alliance against Brainiac, played by Lars Eidinger. Brainiac as what happens when intelligence loses ALL connection to humanity. The sequel also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Milly Alcock as Supergirl





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