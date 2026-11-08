Lex Luthor Assassinating Brainiac In Absolute Universe Comic Changes DC Status

In the Absolute Universe, Lex Luthor assassinates Brainiac to avenge his family. This decisive act shifts the power dynamic between Superman and Luthor, raising new questions about the future of the DC cosmos.

Lex Luthor has executed a devastating act of vengeance against the alien conqueror Brainiac within the Absolute Universe, fundamentally shifting the power dynamics of the DC Comics continuity. This violent confrontation occurs in the narrative framework established by the 2025 one-shot comic Absolute Evil. The comic details how Brainiac orchestrates a secret meeting of vile villains to form a twisted Justice League. During this conclave, the alien entity identifies a strategic imbalance that requires immediate resolution.

Brainiac determines that every villain in the group has a specific counter, with the sole exception being Jack Grimm, who represents the Absolute Joker. To correct this discrepancy, the alien conqueror seeks to recruit the Earth version of Lex Luthor to join his coalition of enemies. Mirror Master provides Brainiac with a glimpse into another reality to locate the optimal candidate for recruitment. This access to alternate timelines proves to be the critical turning point in the story's trajectory.

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Brainiac approaches Lex Luthor with a proposal to join the villainous alliance. Luthor firmly refuses the invitation, rejecting the offer to become part of Brainiac's master plan. In response to this rejection, Brainiac commits an unforgivable atrocity. The alien slaughters Luthor's family while forcing the former business magnate to witness the massacre. This event highlights the irredeemable nature of Brainiac and contrasts his cruelty with Luthor's previous life.

Prior to the tragedy, Lex Luthor was a contented family man seeking a quiet and peaceful existence. The massacre shatters this peace and drives Luthor to the brink of psychological collapse. He appears catatonic and detached from reality following the horror he witnessed. Many observers believe that Luthor is completely broken by the trauma. However, this apparent detachment is actually a calculated facade.

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While Superman attempts to stop Brainiac from unleashing an onslaught of clones upon the world, Luthor secretly formulates a complex revenge plot. Lois Lane approaches the grieving Luthor to inquire about his family. She seeks to understand what really happened and what role Brainiac played in the tragedy. Unbeknownst to Lane, Luthor uses this time to prepare his counterattack with ruthless precision. He waits for the precise moment when Brainiac enters vulnerable range.

The confrontation reaches its climax when Luthor receives a notification on his smartwatch. The signal indicates that the optimal moment for his strike has arrived. Luthor then shaves his head and equips himself with two large, futuristic guns of his own design. These weapons are custom-built for maximum lethality against the alien entity. He manages to infiltrate Brainiac's spaceship undetected by the alien's defenses.

Luthor shoots the alien entity directly in the head, ending Brainiac's physical presence on the bridge. Superman witnesses the event and is immediately shocked by the brutality of the act. He orders Luthor to drop his weapons and demands that he identify himself. Luthor responds by shooting Kal-El out of the spaceship. He then takes control of the enemy vessel, asserting dominance over the situation.

The immediate aftermath suggests that Brainiac is definitively dead. This outcome marks a significant failure in the alien conqueror's master plan. However, Brainiac does not remain deceased for long in the Absolute Universe. Luthor repairs Brainiac but only restores his head. He keeps the rest of the alien's body in stasis, denying him a full physical form.

Luthor informs the severed head that he now knows Brainiac has a family. He declares that he will watch as he kills them in retaliation. This act of cruelty mirrors the trauma Brainiac inflicted upon Luthor. It creates a grim cycle of retribution that defines their current relationship. The severed head serves as a lingering threat for future narratives.

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Brainiac's downfall stems from a long history of hubris and arrogance. For centuries, he operated as the smartest person in the room. He was often untouchable even when under the control of figures like Ra's al Ghul and Talia al Ghul. He allowed others to believe they were in charge while he maintained ultimate control. This arrogance led directly to his current vulnerability.

The assassination demonstrates that even the most powerful entities can be defeated by those they underestimate. The fall of this Brainiac may also signal the potential fall of other Brainiacs across the multiverse. Fans are left to speculate whether Luthor can succeed in killing all other Brainiacs. The question arises whether Luthor will become the next major threat in the Absolute Universe.

If Luthor adopts the role of a new version of Brainiac, he could become a terrifying force. He could potentially surpass even Jack Grimm in menace. The future trajectory for Lex Luthor remains uncertain as the universe continues to evolve. Comic book fans are eager to see how this vendetta plays out.

Despite the grim tone of Luthor's actions, there is potential for unexpected narrative twists. With the upcoming release of Absolute Justice, Luthor may emerge as the deciding factor in the larger battle. He could potentially save the universe in a role reversal. This development would challenge the traditional dynamic between him and Superman.

Luthor's transformation from a grieving father to a calculating assassin adds depth to his character. His actions raise profound questions about justice and revenge. The Absolute Universe continues to redefine the boundaries of superhero storytelling. This confrontation serves as a critical turning point in the narrative. It establishes Luthor as a formidable opponent capable of matching the intelligence of his enemies.