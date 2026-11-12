Lewisham Islamic Centre Receives Charity Commission Warning Over Sermons

The Charity Commission issued a formal warning to Lewisham Islamic Centre for inflammatory sermons and mismanagement. The centre rejects the findings, citing overzealous regulation.

The Charity Commission has issued an official public warning to the Lewisham Islamic Centre, a mosque located in south-east London, citing inflammatory and divisive sermons delivered by its leadership. The regulator concluded that the institution suffered from misconduct and mismanagement by its bosses, a decision triggered by specific complaints regarding religious addresses given at the site.

The investigation focused heavily on two distinct events. The first occurred in October 2023, immediately following the Hamas attack on Israel, where Head Imam Shakeel Begg addressed worshippers. The second event took place in August 2024, involving Imam Ashraf Dabous, who discussed the subsequent Southport riots and referenced external political agendas.

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Details of The Inflammatory Sermons

During the October 2023 sermon, Mr. Begg told the congregation that claims regarding the killing of innocent children during the Hamas attack were lies. He asserted that the West and Israel were smearing Muslims and discussed the suffering he described as occurring at the hands of oppressors and Zionists. The Imam also used the platform to label celebrities, including Justin Bieber and Kylie Jenner, as sick, a comment widely interpreted as a reaction to their public support for Israel.

Imam Ashraf Dabous later addressed the Southport riots in August 2024. He attributed the violence to manipulators he identified as Zionists and supporters of the State of Israel, referencing a Zionist agenda. The riots had erupted following online misinformation regarding the identity of the killer in a knife attack that resulted in the deaths of Bebe King, age six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, age seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, age nine.

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Regulatory Findings on Governance

The Charity Commission stated that its finding of misconduct was not limited to the two controversial sermons but was connected to other events held at the centre. The regulator found that the charity failed to conduct or record adequate risk assessments and due diligence regarding external speakers. This failure was deemed to put the charity's resources, including its reputation, at unnecessary risk.

Furthermore, the Commission determined that the centre did not implement adequate policies and procedures to mitigate the risks associated with inviting outside speakers. The official warning will remain visible on the Charity Commission's website for one year. The regulator has warned that failure to remedy these identified failings could lead to further legal and administrative action against the institution.

The Centre Rejects The Findings

The Lewisham Islamic Centre has firmly rejected the Commission's findings, describing the warning as overzealous. The institution argued that regulatory expectations placed on Muslim charities are unnecessarily burdensome and is currently seeking legal advice on the matter. They contend that the regulator is attempting to scrutinize and restrict legitimate religious worship and expression of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

In its response, the centre stated it does not accept that a regulator should prescribe the permissible content of Islamic sermons or scrutinize established forms of Muslim prayer based on its own interpretation of religious language. The statement emphasized that the October 2023 sermon occurred on a date when more than 3,500 Palestinians had reportedly been murdered, providing context for the Imam's remarks.

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Historical Context and Legal History

Mr. Begg has been associated with the Lewisham Islamic Centre for at least 27 years. He is a prominent UK Muslim who previously launched an unsuccessful libel case against the BBC in 2016, which had labeled him an extremist. Lord Justice Haddon-Cave dismissed the case, ruling that Mr. Begg had promoted religious violence by telling Muslims that violence in support of Islam constituted a man's greatest deed.

Mr. Begg has previously stated that his statements were interpreted differently than intended and that he condemns extremism without encouraging violence. Despite the controversy, schoolchildren have regularly visited the mosque in recent years, and Mr. Begg has been pictured speaking with them. The mosque has also been widely reported to be a place of worship for Lee Rigby's killers in the months before their attack on Woolwich.

Next Steps and Public Interest

The Lewisham Islamic Centre criticized the Commission for failing to provide adequate reasons for considering the public warning necessary or in the charity's best interests. They argued that publishing the warning did not serve the public interest. The institution is urging others to join a united challenge to what they describe as an overbearing Commission in defense of religious freedom.

The Charity Commission maintains that the warning was a necessary step to address the identified risks and misconduct. The organization will continue to monitor the centre's compliance with regulatory standards. Any failure to implement the required changes could result in escalated enforcement measures, potentially impacting the centre's status as a registered charity.