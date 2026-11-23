UN Patron Lewis Pugh completes 15km swim in Strait of Hormuz to expose environmental damage from ongoing US-Iran conflict and shipping attacks.

British endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh has completed a grueling three-day journey through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping lane currently engulfed in military conflict. Pugh, who serves as the United Nations Environment Programme Patron of the Oceans, traversed approximately 15 kilometers of these embattled waters to draw international attention to the severe environmental toll of the war between Iran and the United States. The 56-year-old athlete began his expedition on November 15 and finished on November 18, navigating from Musandam Island to the Cape of Hormuz at the northern tip of Oman's Musandam Peninsula. His swim marks the first known long-distance attempt in this vital trade corridor since hostilities intensified in March, highlighting the dangerous intersection of geopolitics and ecological preservation.

Documenting Attacks and Environmental Destruction

During his transit, Pugh witnessed firsthand the volatility of the region, observing several attacks on commercial shipping vessels, distant explosions, and fighter jets operating overhead. On the first day of the swim, he noted that an oil tanker was struck by a projectile just 2.5 miles from his position, underscoring the proximity of danger to marine life and ecosystems. The second day presented even more harrowing sights, as Pugh saw massive flames rising above a headland separating him from the burning liquefied petroleum gas carrier, Tara Gas. He passed close to the distressed ship while it remained on fire, describing the situation as potentially catastrophic for both the crew members onboard and the surrounding marine environment due to the highly flammable nature of the cargo.

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Pugh emphasized that while human suffering from war is well-documented, nature often receives far too little attention as a casualty of conflict. The small expedition team supporting him included a support vessel and a kayak that remained alongside throughout the ordeal, ensuring his safety amidst the geopolitical tension. He stressed that the damage inflicted on the natural world can persist long after the fighting has ceased, calling for immediate action to address the environmental devastation caused by the ongoing hostilities. His journey serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of marine ecosystems to industrial and military disruptions.

Stakeholder Positions and Diplomatic Tensions

The swim occurs against a backdrop of escalating diplomatic and military rhetoric between Iran and the United States. Iran stated on Monday that it would utilize all means at its disposal to counter a US naval blockade imposed in retaliation for Tehran's own attempts to block the Strait of Hormuz. Esmaeil Baqaei, a spokesman for the Iranian foreign ministry, declared during a weekly press briefing that Iran would not tolerate such actions and would employ all available resources to counter what he termed US aggression. Baqaei argued that the economic sanctions, economic blockade, and naval blockade described by Washington constitute an act of military aggression against Iran.

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According to Baqaei, under these circumstances, Iran is entitled under Article 51 of the UN Charter to use any means at its disposal to defend itself. The conflict initially erupted on February 28 when US-Israeli strikes resulted in the death of the Islamic republic's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Since then, the dispute has expanded significantly, with Iran retaliating through missile and drone strikes across the region. Militant groups backed by Iran in Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq have also entered the fray, further complicating the security landscape. The US has since announced a raft of economic sanctions and launched a task force aimed at disrupting land routes into Iran, intensifying the pressure on the nation.

Ecological Stakes and Future Consequences

The Strait of Hormuz is recognized as one of the globe's most important shipping routes and is home to diverse wildlife, including dugongs, sea turtles, and whale sharks. Pugh highlighted that oil spills and other forms of contamination from attacks on vessels could have long-term, devastating consequences for critical marine habitats such as coral reefs, seagrass meadows, and mangrove forests. According to the United Nations, at least 175 vessels have been attacked since fighting began, with approximately 30 of these attacks releasing significant amounts of pollution into the water. This level of disruption poses a severe threat to biodiversity and the delicate balance of the marine ecosystem in the region.

Pugh is using his platform to call for an end to the conflict, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz for safe commercial navigation, and concrete steps to address the environmental damage already inflicted. His expedition aims to elevate the profile of ocean conservation in discussions about international security and war. By physically traversing the waters, Pugh has provided a visceral demonstration of the risks faced not only by sailors but by the natural world. The UN's data on vessel attacks serves as a quantifiable metric of the crisis, reinforcing the urgent need for diplomatic resolution to prevent further ecological collapse in this strategic waterway.