British endurance swimmer and UN Patron of the Oceans Lewis Pugh completed a 9.3-mile swim through the Strait of Hormuz despite explosions and nearby attacks on vessels, aiming to draw attention to environmental degradation and threats to the marine ecosystem.

British endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh has swum in the North Pole and Antarctica to draw attention to environmental causes. But battling freezing waters and extreme conditions hasn't prepared him for his latest challenge: swimming thePugh, who is a United Nations Patron of the Oceans, spent three days this week swimming parts of the dangerous waterway to highlight how the In this handout photo provided by the Lewis Pugh Foundation, British endurance swimmer and UNEP Patron of the Oceans Lewis Pugh dives into the Strait of Hormuz, off the Musandam Peninsula, Oman, on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026.

Wearing only swimming trunks, goggles and a cap bearing the U.N. logo, the athlete started from the Musandam Peninsula, on the southern tip of the strait, and ended by rounding the Cape of Hormuz, completing about 9.3 miles in total. Pugh is believed to be the first person to undertake a long-distance swim there since the war started. The swimmer said that minutes after he entered the water on Monday, he heard two loud explosions that rocked the sea.

Also read Lewis Pugh Becomes First to Swim Strait of Hormuz Amid War Attacks

"I looked up and I could see that an oil tanker about four kilometers away had been hit," he told The Associated Press after he returned to London. "The explosion was so loud, two booms, and then fighter jets coming in. And at that moment I realized we have to get out of here right now.

" Pugh, 56, managed to finish his feat after more stops and starts, including passing another vessel that sent fireballs into the sky after it was attacked. "Most people, when they think about the Strait of Hormuz, they think of a shipping lane," he said. "But it is also one of the most beautiful places I have ever been … it's one of the treasure troves of the natural world.

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" "With all these ships being sunk, this area is under severe threat," he added. "It's going to take years, decades for this area to recover. " In this handout photo provided by the Lewis Pugh Foundation, British endurance swimmer and UNEP Patron of the Oceans Lewis Pugh dives into the Strait of Hormuz, off the Musandam Peninsula, Oman, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026.

Iran has in recent weeks increased attacks on vessels that it claimed traveled along unauthorized routes in the strait as it seeks to impose its control on the crucial waterway, where a fifth of all oil traded passed through before the U.S. and Israel launched the war on Feb. 28.laid by Tehran, in some cases exploding and bursting into flames, among them one that was carrying more than 2 million barrels of oil last month. Pugh warned of how oil leaking from the dozens of tankers damaged since February could create lasting problems for the region's animals, as well as its coastlines, coral reefs and mangrove forests.

He described seeing large numbers of dolphins following his boat as he sailed in, as well as turtles and ospreys. He also marveled at the hundreds of turtles he saw during a swim along the Omani coast before the war.

"When oil gets in there, when chemical pollution gets in there, it becomes very, very difficult to clean up that type of mess," he said. "It lasts for generations. " Pugh has had plenty of experience facing extreme temperatures and predators, including great white sharks. But swimming in a conflict zone presented entirely new dangers.

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Lewis Pugh gestures as he looks at a map of the Strait of Hormuz before he swims in Plymouth Sound, off the coast of Devon, England, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. To stay safe, the challenge was done in sections over three days, with a total of about 6½ hours of swimming. The athlete recalled seeing a gas carrier being struck as he returned to the harbor on the second day.

"I'll never ever forget going past that gas carrier, the smell of the chemicals and then the flames, they were literally like fireballs going up into the sky. Around the ship, the water was on fire," Pugh said. Pugh has spent much of the past 40 years swimming in places from Antarctica to the Red Sea and the English Channel to urge more action to protect marine environments from climate change, pollution and loss of biodiversity.

He was the first athlete to swim across the North Pole and complete a long-distance swim in every one of the world's oceans. In 2023, he swamHis foundation says the challenges have helped secure official agreements to protect more than 1.35 million square miles of vulnerable ocean.

"Sport opens doors, it creates dialogue, it enables people to start thinking about these important issues," Pugh said. "My message is very simple," he added. "We've got to stop the war. We've got to open the strait, and we've got to clean up the pollution. "