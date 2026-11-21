Endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh swims the dangerous Strait of Hormuz to highlight environmental damage from conflict and oil tanker attacks.

British ocean campaigner Lewis Pugh has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first person to swim the Strait of Hormuz, navigating the dangerous waterway to draw global attention to the environmental devastation caused by ongoing military conflict. The 56-year-old endurance swimmer spent three days traversing approximately 15 kilometers of the war-torn shipping lane, describing the region as visually stunning despite the constant threat of violence against commercial vessels.

Pugh Highlights Environmental Cost of War

Lewis Pugh, who holds the title of UN Patron of the Oceans, utilized his swim to underscore the severe ecological impact of the US-Israel war with Iran, a conflict that has repeatedly disrupted oil shipments through this critical global chokepoint. He stated that his primary motivation was to bring awareness to the devastating environmental cost of war, a consequence he argues receives far too little public attention compared to human suffering. By covering the distance between the Musandam Peninsula at the southern tip and the Cape of Hormuz, Pugh aimed to protect the natural wonder that is the Strait from long-term ecological damage.

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Witnessing Attacks on Commercial Shipping

During his expedition, Lewis Pugh directly observed the volatile security situation as he navigated the waters, witnessing the immediate physical effects of attacks on oil tankers and other merchant ships. He reported that just 30 minutes after beginning his swim, an oil tanker was struck a few kilometers away, with explosions rocking the sea around him. Over the subsequent days, he documented further assaults on commercial shipping, seeing vessels engulfed in flames and smoke billowing from burning liquefied petroleum gas tankers near the Musandam Peninsula in Oman.

Contrasting Natural Beauty with Conflict

Despite the backdrop of violence, Lewis Pugh emphasized the unique ecological value of the Strait of Hormuz, describing it as one of the most beautiful places he has ever visited. He detailed the presence of towering mountains, spectacular fjords, coral reefs, and mangrove forests that support diverse marine life, including dolphins, sea turtles, and dugongs. This natural richness stands in stark contrast to the destruction he witnessed, reinforcing his message that the war is not only destroying human lives and homes but also erasing one of the great natural wonders of the world.

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Demands for Peace and Cleanup

Lewis Pugh issued a direct call to action to end the hostilities and restore stability to the region, urging immediate steps to stop the fighting and reopen the Strait for safe navigation. He stressed that the environmental consequences of the current conflict will last for generations, creating a long-term legacy of pollution that extends beyond the immediate humanitarian crisis. His statement included a clear directive: stop the fighting, open the Strait, and commit to cleaning up the widespread pollution affecting the waterway.

Pugh's Decades of Ocean Advocacy

This achievement adds to the extensive record of Lewis Pugh, who has spent three decades swimming the world's waters to highlight threats posed by plastic, pollution, and climate change. He previously made the first swim across the North Pole in 2007 to warn about shrinking Arctic sea ice and swam a Mount Everest glacial lake in 2010 to highlight melting Himalayan glaciers. His career includes swimming the entire length of the English Channel in 2018 to advocate for the protection of 30 percent of global oceans by 2030, cementing his status as a leading voice in marine conservation.