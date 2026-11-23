Former England rugby star Lewis Moody joined the current squad at Twickenham to confront the New Zealand Haka, launching his FRONT UP TO MND campaign with an emotional public gesture.

Lewis Moody, the legendary England rugby union player and 2003 World Cup winner, stood at the forefront of a powerful tribute to motor neurone disease awareness during the match against New Zealand at Twickenham Stadium. The 48-year-old icon was invited by current skipper Maro Itoje to join the squad tunnel, creating a poignant moment that bridged generations of English rugby talent. This appearance marked the launch of his new FRONT UP TO MND campaign, designed to raise funds and visibility for the cause following his own diagnosis late last year.

The Launch of Front Up To MND Initiative

Lewis Moody initiated his FRONT UP TO MND campaign with a high-profile debut at the home of English rugby, Twickenham, on a day when the national team faced the formidable New Zealand All Blacks. The initiative aims to support those living with the condition, drawing inspiration from the late Scottish rugby star Doddie Weir, who founded the My Name's Doddie Foundation to combat the cruel disease. Moody's appearance served as a direct call to action, utilizing the massive platform of international rugby to spotlight the challenges faced by patients and their families.

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The strategic choice of venue and timing underscored the gravity of the campaign. By aligning his launch with a major fixture, Moody ensured that the message reached a global audience. The campaign focuses on both fundraising and changing the narrative around the disease, encouraging public engagement through upcoming challenges. This approach mirrors the success of previous awareness efforts led by figures like Doddie Weir, aiming to sustain momentum in research and support.

Emotional Return Led By Maro Itoje

Maro Itoje, the current England captain, personally guided Lewis Moody onto the pitch, orchestrating a surprise that resonated deeply with the stadium crowd. Itoje embraced his predecessor and walked him out alongside the team, allowing Moody to greet Steve Borthwick's players before positioning himself at the tip of the formation. This gesture highlighted the respect and continuity within the squad, with Itoje ensuring the legend felt integral to the pre-match rituals.

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Lewis Moody described the experience as overwhelming, noting that the raw emotion of the crowd hit him immediately upon reaching the center of the field. He recounted taking a deep breath to compose himself before facing the New Zealand Haka, the traditional war dance of the All Blacks. The moment required him to balance personal vulnerability with the competitive spirit of the game, a task he managed with evident poise and dignity.

The visual of Moody, flanked by his sons Dylan and Ethan and wife Annie, standing resolute during the Haka created a lasting image. It demonstrated a unity between past and present players, reinforcing the idea that the rugby community stands together in adversity. Moody later expressed that feeling the pride and connection to a team he did not play with was a unique and remarkable experience.

Ronald O'Gara Reaction and Match Outcome

Ronan O'Gara, the Ireland legend and coach, publicly praised the gesture, calling it beautiful and describing Lewis Moody as a truly special person. O'Gara noted that while people often speak of special individuals only after they are gone, Moody is currently living that legacy through his resilience. He emphasized that the moment provided an opportunity for everyone in the rugby world to gather their thoughts and find inspiration in Moody's actions.

The emotional buildup did not distract from the sporting contest, as England delivered a dominant performance against New Zealand. The hosts thrashed the visitors with a score of 37-12, a result that validated their intense preparation and mental focus. Lewis Moody's presence set a tone of determination that permeated the match, with England dominating every area from the lineout to the attacking play.

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The victory was seen as a complete performance, reflecting the team's ability to channel the energy of the moment into tangible results. For Lewis Moody, the win was a secondary achievement to the successful launch of his campaign, proving that his impact on the sport extends far beyond his playing days. The combination of sporting excellence and social responsibility marked a significant day in rugby history.

Future Fundraising Walks Across UK

Lewis Moody will now shift his focus to the physical and logistical challenges of his fundraising mission, beginning with Walk the Coast. This initiative kicks off on his birthday, June 12, 2027, and involves a grueling trek across the British coastline. Participants will walk 26 miles on one of over 175 routes available across England, Scotland, and Wales, spreading awareness region by region.

The Walk the Coast mission is designed to engage communities directly, allowing supporters to join Lewis Moody in his journey. By selecting specific dates and locations, the campaign aims to create localized events that drive donations and visibility. The choice of June 12, 2027, as the start date personalizes the effort, turning a personal milestone into a collective cause.

This long-term plan ensures that the momentum generated at Twickenham is sustained throughout the year. With other notable figures like Ed Slater, Joost van der Westhuizen, and Rob Burrow having also been affected by the disease, the rugby world remains united in its fight. Lewis Moody's continued advocacy serves as a beacon of hope and action for the global MND community.