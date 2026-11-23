England legend Lewis Moody, diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease, joins the current squad at Twickenham to face the All Blacks Haka, launching his new FRONT UP TO MND campaign with a powerful emotional display.

England rugby icon Lewis Moody launched his vital FRONT UP TO MND campaign with a powerful appearance at Twickenham on November 21, 2026, during the national team's commanding 37-12 victory over the New Zealand All Blacks. The 2003 World Cup winner, who has been battling Motor Neurone Disease, served as the emotional centerpiece of the evening, standing face-to-face with the opposing squad during their traditional Haka. His presence provided a poignant backdrop to the match, highlighting his resolve to raise awareness and funds for a condition that has affected so many in the sports world.

Current England captain Steve Borthwick personally escorted Moody onto the pitch, guiding him through the tunnel and into the center of the team formation. This deliberate gesture allowed Moody to reconnect with the environment of international rugby, standing alongside the players he once led to glory while confronting one of the sport's most intimidating pre-match rituals. The moment captivated the stadium, creating an image of steadfast determination as the 48-year-old appeared implacable in the tip of England's V formation.

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Moody described the experience of walking out with Borthwick as both overwhelming and surreal, noting that he did not know exactly what to expect when the skipper embraced him. Upon reaching the middle of the pitch, he took a deep breath and was immediately struck by the raw emotion and volume of the crowd's response, a reaction that he admitted took his breath away for a fleeting moment. Despite the surge of feeling, Moody composed himself to fully absorb the gravity of the occasion, looking around to take in the magnitude of the moment.

The public appearance marked the official launch of the FRONT UP TO MND campaign, developed in collaboration with the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation. The foundation was established by the late Scottish rugby star Doddie Weir to raise critical awareness and funds for Motor Neurone Disease, a cruel and progressive condition. Moody emphasized that returning to the field in this capacity was unlike any experience he had during his playing career, winning 71 caps for England and noting the remarkable connection to a team he never played with yet is linked through generations of pride.

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Rugby legends reacted with deep admiration to Moody's involvement in the pre-match ceremony. Ireland legend and coach Ronan O'Gara, who toured with Moody on multiple British and Irish Lions tours, dubbed the moment beautiful and unique. O'Gara stated that there are not many people like Lewis, highlighting that his approach to his illness is beyond staggering and serves as an inspiration to everyone watching. He suggested that the gesture gave people across the world a moment to gather their thoughts, using the action of Lewis, Annie, and the family to understand what life is really about.

Former teammate Ben Youngs also reflected on the event, describing the sight of Moody stepping out with the boys as one of the most powerful things he had ever witnessed at Twickenham. Youngs noted that the emotional power of Moody's return set a tone of inspiration that resonated throughout the match, contributing to England's dominant performance. The team's lineout was formidable and the attack purred as Moody stared down the haka, setting a tone for the crushing win over New Zealand.

Looking beyond the matchday spectacle, Moody has outlined concrete steps to continue his advocacy through his Walk the Coast mission. This fundraising effort is scheduled to kick off on his birthday, June 12, 2027, and will involve Moody and participants walking 26 miles on one of over 175 designated routes across England, Scotland, and Wales. The campaign aims to raise vital funds and awareness for MND research and support, leveraging Moody's iconic status to draw attention to a condition that continues to affect the sports world.

Moody's battle has brought global attention to the progressive disease, which has claimed the lives of numerous sports figures including Weir, Joost van der Westhuizen, and Rob Burrow. By combining the emotional power of his return to Twickenham with a physical endurance challenge, Moody is ensuring that his fight remains a focal point for compassion and action. The event has already set a tone of inspiration that players and coaches believe will resonate long after the final whistle of the 37-12 victory.