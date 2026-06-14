Lewis Hamilton celebrated his maiden victory for Ferrari at the Barcelona Grand Prix, completing an all-British podium. Kim Kardashian, his girlfriend, congratulated him online after attending the prior Monaco race where Hamilton placed second. The win propels him within 41 points of championship leader Kimi Antonelli, though Hamilton remains cautious about title hopes given Ferrari's power deficit.

Lewis Hamilton achieved a significant milestone by securing his first victory for Ferrari at the Barcelona Grand Prix , marking a triumphant moment in his career following his high-profile move from Mercedes .

The all-British podium featured George Russell and Lando Norris joining Hamilton, underscoring the competitive nature of the race. Kim Kardashian, Hamilton's girlfriend, expressed her support through an Instagram post despite not attending the event in Barcelona. The post included a video of Hamilton approaching the finish line, accompanied by celebrating Ferrari team members, and featured heart and trophy emojis to celebrate his success.

This victory holds deep personal significance for Hamilton, who described winning with Ferrari as exceeding his "wildest dreams" and affirmed his belief in the team's potential. He acknowledged the challenges ahead, particularly the power deficit compared to Mercedes, but emphasized Ferrari's strong car chassis and the importance of incremental performance gains. Kardashian's presence at the Monaco Grand Prix the previous weekend was notable, where Hamilton finished second.

An incident involving Kardashian 'taking' winner Kimi Antonelli's towel went viral, prompting a lighthearted resolution where she gifted Antonelli a personalized towel embroidered with "To Kimi from Kim" before the Barcelona race. This gesture was well-received and highlighted her growing engagement with the F1 community. Hamilton publicly appreciated Kardashian's support, calling it "amazing" to have her alongside him.

Their relationship, which began earlier this year, has been displayed at several high-profile events including the Super Bowl and trips to Japan and Paris. The victory narrows the gap to championship leader Kimi Antonelli to 41 points, yet Hamilton remained cautious about title ambitions, citing Mercedes' strong start and Ferrari's current power disadvantage, especially on tracks with long straights. He stressed a focus on continuous improvement and closing the performance gap.

The win is a testament to the synergistic efforts between Hamilton and Ferrari, setting a positive tone for the remainder of the season as they aim to challenge for both race wins and the drivers' championship





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Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Formula One Barcelona Grand Prix Kim Kardashian Kimi Antonelli Mercedes

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