Lewis Hamilton achieved his first win with Ferrari at the Barcelona Grand Prix, finishing ahead of George Russell and Lando Norris on an all‑British podium. Kim Kardashian, his girlfriend, congratulated him on Instagram with a photo and emojis, although she was not present at the race after attending the Monaco Grand Prix the previous week. Hamilton expressed that winning with Ferrari surpasses his wildest dreams but cautioned about his chances for an eighth world championship, noting the performance gap to Mercedes and the challenges on power‑dependent circuits. The couple's public relationship has been highlighted recently, including a viral moment at Monaco where Kardashian accidentally took Kimi Antonelli's winner's towel, later gifting him a new embroidered towel ahead of the Barcelona race.

Lewis Hamilton finally broke his winless streak with Ferrari by claiming victory at the Barcelona Grand Prix , marking his first triumph since joining the Italian team and his first since the 2024 season.

The race, held at the Circuit de Barcelona‑Catalunya, saw Hamilton dominate the field and finish clear of his British compatriots George Russell and Lando Norris, creating an all‑British podium - a rare and celebrated achievement in modern Formula One. Over the weekend, Hamilton had finished second at the Monaco Grand Prix, a result that extended his run of near‑misses, but in Spain he converted his pole position into a commanding win, silencing early critics who questioned Ferrari's competitiveness after a slow start to the season.

Kim Kardashian, the reality television personality and founder of SKIMS, who has been romantically linked to Hamilton since early 2025, was in attendance at Monaco to support him but did not travel to Barcelona for the race. Nevertheless, she took to Instagram to celebrate his victory, sharing a photo of Hamilton powering toward the checkered flag with Ferrari staff cheering along the track. Her post included heart and trophy emojis, underscoring her enthusiasm for his achievement.

The public nature of their relationship has become increasingly evident in recent weeks; the couple were spotted together at the 2026 Super Bowl in February and enjoyed trips to Japan, the Cotswolds, and Paris. Hamilton himself acknowledged Kardashian's support during his post‑race interview in Monaco, saying, "It's amazing to have her come this weekend and have her support... It's amazing to have good people around you and supporting you. And she does that for me every day.

" Hamilton's emotional response to his first win with Ferrari captured the significance of the moment. "I wish I had the right words," he said in Barcelona. "How do you find the right words to express an emotion that's your new wildest dreams? I truly believed in my decision, and joining Ferrari, I truly believed what this team could achieve, what we could achieve together.

" Despite the milestone, Hamilton remained grounded when discussing his championship prospects. He sits 41 points behind series leader Kimi Antonelli, the young Mercedes driver who won in Monaco, and warned that securing an eighth world title will require sustained effort.

"With the way that the year started out, I have not really been thinking about it like that... I've always been conscious of the fact that it takes time," he remarked, acknowledging Mercedes' strong early‑season pace and Ferrari's power deficit on long straights.

"We've got a great car at the core," he added, "if we keep adding performance and we can go through the corners quicker, maybe we can narrow that deficit down a little bit. " The weekend also featured a lighthearted subplot involving Kardashian and Antonelli. After Antonelli's victory in Monaco, footage went viral showing Kardashian walking past the podium and taking what appeared to be the winner's towel, which she then used to wipe her face during the champagne celebration.

The incident sparked jokes on social media and within the F1 paddock. To smooth things over, Kardashian gifted Antonelli a new white towel ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, embroidered with "To Kimi from Kim" in black stitching. A video shared by Mercedes showed Antonelli receiving the towel after practice and quipping, "I was wondering, have you seen my towel?

" before thanking Kardashian. Both drivers later laughed off the episode, turning it into a playful moment between the teams. Hamilton's victory in Barcelona represents a turning point in his Ferrari chapter, proving that the team can compete at the very highest level. The win also provides a significant morale boost for the Scuderia as they continue development upgrades throughout the season.

For his part, Antonelli, despite the towel incident, remains the championship leader and a formidable opponent, while Mercedes continues to set the early benchmark. Looking ahead, Hamilton and Ferrari will aim to build on this success, narrowing the gap to the front in power‑sensitive races and maintaining the momentum that Kardashian's public support has helped amplify.

The blend of elite sport and celebrity attention underscores Formula One's growing cultural reach, making every podium and every off‑track moment a topic of global conversation





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