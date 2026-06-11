Lewis Hamilton's New Hairstyle and PDA-Filled Outing with Kim Kardashian in Monaco

Lewis Hamilton, the British racer, debuted a new hairstyle as he arrived in the paddock on Thursday ahead of the Barcelona Grand Prix. He ditched his usual braided hairstyle to let his naturally curly hair fall to his shoulders. He was accompanied by his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, who jetted back to LA after spending a week supporting him in Monaco. The couple enjoyed a PDA-filled outing in Monaco, marking their first public appearance together.

Lewis Hamilton debuted a new hairstyle as he arrived in the paddock on Thursday ahead of the Barcelona Grand Prix. The F1 star, 41, ditched his usual braided hairstyle to let his naturally curly hair fall to his shoulders.

Arriving at the paddock, the racer looked stylish in a Ferrari baseball cap and top, paired with camouflage-print jeans and red trainers. Lewis appeared in high spirits as he flashed a smile at the camera and even enjoyed a ride on a scooter. It comes as his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian jetted back to LA after spending a week supporting him in Monaco.

Kim was back on home turf as she stepped out in LA after arriving back in the States in a swanky private jet





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Lewis Hamilton New Hairstyle Braided Hairstyle Curly Hair Ferrari Baseball Cap Camouflage-Print Jeans Red Trainers Scooter Kim Kardashian Monaco Grand Prix PDA-Filled Outing Girlfriend Jetted Back To LA Swanky Private Jet Home Turf LA States Private Jet PDA Monaco Ferrari Baseball Cap Camouflage-Print Jeans Red Trainers Scooter Lewis Hamilton New Hairstyle Braided Hairstyle Curly Hair Ferrari Baseball Cap Camouflage-Print Jeans Red Trainers Scooter Kim Kardashian Monaco Grand Prix PDA-Filled Outing Girlfriend Jetted Back To LA Swanky Private Jet Home Turf LA States Private Jet PDA Monaco Ferrari Baseball Cap Camouflage-Print Jeans Red Trainers Scooter Lewis Hamilton New Hairstyle Braided Hairstyle Curly Hair Ferrari Baseball Cap Camouflage-Print Jeans Red Trainers Scooter Kim Kardashian Monaco Grand Prix PDA-Filled Outing Girlfriend Jetted Back To LA Swanky Private Jet Home Turf LA States Private Jet PDA Monaco Ferrari Baseball Cap Camouflage-Print Jeans Red Trainers Scooter Lewis Hamilton New Hairstyle Braided Hairstyle Curly Hair Ferrari Baseball Cap Camouflage-Print Jeans Red Trainers Scooter Kim Kardashian Monaco Grand Prix PDA-Filled Outing Girlfriend Jetted Back To LA Swanky Private Jet Home Turf LA States Private Jet PDA Monaco Ferrari Baseball Cap Camouflage-Print Jeans Red Trainers Scooter Lewis Hamilton New Hairstyle Braided Hairstyle Curly Hair Ferrari Baseball Cap Camouflage-Print Jeans Red Trainers Scooter Kim Kardashian Monaco Grand Prix PDA-Filled Outing Girlfriend Jetted Back To LA Swanky Private Jet Home Turf LA States Private Jet PDA Monaco Ferrari Baseball Cap Camouflage-Print Jeans Red Trainers Scooter Lewis Hamilton New Hairstyle Braided Hairstyle Curly Hair Ferrari Baseball Cap Camouflage-Print Jeans Red Trainers Scooter Kim Kardashian Monaco Grand Prix PDA-Filled Outing Girlfriend Jetted Back To LA Swanky Private Jet Home Turf LA States Private Jet PDA Monaco Ferrari Baseball Cap Camouflage-Print Jeans Red Trainers Scooter Lewis Hamilton New Hairstyle Braided Hairstyle Curly Hair Ferrari Baseball Cap Camouflage-Print Jeans Red Trainers Scooter Kim Kardashian Monaco Grand Prix PDA-Filled Outing Girlfriend Jetted Back To LA Swanky Private Jet Home Turf LA States Private Jet PDA Monaco Ferrari Baseball Cap Camouflage-Print Jeans Red Trainers Scooter Lewis Hamilton New Hairstyle Braided Hairstyle Curly Hair Ferrari Baseball Cap Camouflage-Print Jeans Red Trainers Scooter Kim Kardashian Monaco Grand Prix PDA-Filled Outing Girlfriend Jetted Back To LA Swanky Private Jet Home Turf LA States Private Jet PDA Monaco Ferrari Baseball Cap Camouflage-Print Jeans Red Trainers Scooter Lewis Hamilton New Hairstyle Braided Hairstyle Curly Hair Ferrari Baseball Cap Camouflage-Print Jeans Red Trainers Scooter Kim Kardashian Monaco Grand Prix PDA-Filled Outing Girlfriend Jetted Back To LA Swanky Private Jet Home Turf LA States Private Jet PDA Monaco Ferrari Baseball Cap Camouflage-Print Jeans Red Trainers Scooter Lewis Hamilton New Hairstyle Braided Hairstyle Curly Hair Ferrari Baseball Cap Camouflage-Print Jeans Red Trainers Scooter Kim Kardashian Monaco Grand Prix PDA-Filled Outing Girlfriend Jetted Back To LA Swanky Private Jet Home Turf LA States Private Jet PDA Monaco Ferrari Baseball Cap Camouflage-Print Jeans Red Trainers Scooter Lewis Hamilton New Hairstyle Braided Hairstyle Curly Hair Ferrari Baseball

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