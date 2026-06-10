Lewis Hamilton Praises Kim Kardashian's Support After Second-Place Finish at Monaco Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton spoke about his relationship with Kim Kardashian after she supported him at the Monaco Grand Prix where he finished second. The F1 star expressed gratitude for her presence while Kardashian faced backlash for ignoring a reporter.

Lewis Hamilton has publicly addressed his relationship with Kim Kardashian following their affectionate appearance at the Monaco Grand Prix . The seven-time Formula One world champion, 41, secured a second-place finish in the race, with Kardashian, 45, cheering him on from the stands alongside her sister Khloe.

During the post-race podium ceremony, Hamilton blew a kiss toward Kardashian and later expressed his appreciation for her support.

"It's amazing to have her come this weekend and have her support," Hamilton said. "My friends. It was an incredible turnout overall. I don't know what else to say.

It's amazing to have good people around you and supporting you. And she does that for me every day.

" Despite not yet securing a victory since his move to Ferrari, Hamilton emphasized his positive mindset, stating he feels "inspired to level up" and overall "happy, grateful and thankful. " The couple's public displays of affection were notable throughout the weekend, including a sweet moment after the race where they shared a cuddle and kiss in the crowd.

However, Kardashian appeared less enthusiastic during the traditional champagne celebration, attempting to shield herself from the spray. Their relationship, first romantically linked earlier this year, has progressed quickly. The pair have been spotted together on multiple occasions, including a trip to Japan, a weekend at Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds, England, and a visit to Paris, France in February. They also appeared together at Super Bowl LVI in February.

Friends of the couple believe the relationship has long-term potential, with a source telling Us Weekly, "Because their relationship started with a friendship first, those closest to them believe this could be endgame for them both. They are both very committed to making things work no matter how long the distance is or how busy they are.

" A separate source added to PEOPLE that Kardashian is serious about the relationship, describing Hamilton as "just an easy-going guy with great energy" and noting, "Her family likes him and Kim's very into him. " In addition to the relationship spotlight, Kardashian faced criticism during the Monaco weekend after she and her sister apparently snubbed legendary TV reporter and former driver Martin Brundle.

Brundle, known for his pre-race grid walks, approached the Kardashian sisters during a live broadcast but was ignored as they turned to their entourage in an attempt to have him moved away





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