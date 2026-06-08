Lewis Hamilton Opens Up About Kim Kardashian's Support After Monaco Grand Prix

Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton spoke publicly for the first time about his relationship with Kim Kardashian, praising her support after his second-place finish at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton publicly addressed his relationship with Kim Kardashian for the first time after she attended the Monaco Grand Prix to support him. The Formula 1 driver, 41, finished second in Sunday's race on June 7, and later spoke about Kardashian's presence in a press conference.

'It's amazing to have her come this weekend and have the support,' Hamilton said, according to reporters. 'But, you know, with my friends, incredible turnout, just overall, the people. It's amazing to have good people around you and good people supporting you, and she does that for me every day.

' The race ended with Hamilton standing on the podium, and the official F1 Instagram account posted a video showing Kardashian filming him during the trophy presentation. He appeared to blow her a kiss after receiving his award, and Kardashian was seen smiling and clapping while looking at the athlete. This marked the first time Hamilton spoke about his budding romance with the 45-year-old reality star and businesswoman.

The relationship between Hamilton and Kardashian first became public when they were spotted together at the Super Bowl earlier this year. At the time, sources described the relationship as casual, explaining that they had only been on a few dates. An insider noted that everyone around Kardashian wanted her to be happy after everything she had gone through, a reference to her previous marriage to Kanye West, which ended in divorce in 2022.

Before Hamilton, Kardashian was linked to NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. However, a source revealed in May 2024 that the relationship between Kardashian and Beckham was never serious and that they had decided to take a pause.

'It was never serious between Kim and Odell, but they are taking a pause on seeing each other,' the source said. 'It was always casual, but Kim has been really busy with other priorities and isn't putting in as much effort. The dynamic lost its spark, but they are still friends.

' The insider added that both agreed it was best to stay friends, especially as Beckham prepared for season training. Hamilton's comments in Monaco come as he continues his pursuit of a record-breaking eighth Formula 1 world championship. The seven-time champion has often kept his personal life private, but his openness about Kardashian suggests a deepening connection. Fans and media alike have been speculating about the pair since they were first photographed together.

Kardashian, who has built a massive empire from her reality TV fame and beauty brands, has also been seen attending other F1 events, including the Miami Grand Prix earlier this year. Her presence at the Monaco Grand Prix added a layer of celebrity glamour to the historic race. Hamilton, known for his activism and fashion sense, seems to have found a supportive partner in Kardashian.

While neither has confirmed the exact status of their relationship, Hamilton's affectionate gesture and praise indicate it is more than just a casual fling. The Monaco Grand Prix served as a backdrop for their public debut as a couple, and all eyes will be on them as the F1 season progresses





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