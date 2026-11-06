Lewis Hamilton Begins LA Mansion Search to Be Near Kim Kardashian

Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton seeks Los Angeles home to deepen romance with Kim Kardashian, signaling serious commitment as he targets Malibu and Hollywood Hills.

Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has officially launched a serious property search in Los Angeles, instructing real estate agents to locate a mansion that will allow him to live closer to his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian. This strategic move marks a significant evolution in their high-profile romance, as Hamilton seeks to establish a permanent foothold in Southern California rather than maintaining his primary residence in Monaco, which sits more than 6,000 miles away.

The racing driver is currently evaluating both purchasing and leasing options for his potential new home, displaying flexibility in his approach to securing a long-term base. He has expressed a clear preference for exclusive neighborhoods that offer the privacy required by two global superstars, specifically targeting Malibu, Hollywood Hills, and Pacific Palisades as ideal locations for his future residence.

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Sources familiar with the situation indicate that Hamilton is enthusiastic about deepening his ties to the Kardashian-Jenner family ecosystem. The search for a mansion is viewed as a practical and necessary step to support a relationship that is rapidly evolving from a high-profile fling into a potentially permanent arrangement, allowing him to remain in the same city as Kardashian and her four children.

Kim Kardashian, who resides in Los Angeles with her children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, recently addressed the status of her love life during a recent episode of her reality television series, The Kardashians. She provided her strongest affirmation yet that the relationship is stable and fulfilling, confirming to comedian Nikki Glaser that Hamilton meets every requirement on her famously demanding relationship checklist of over fifty qualities.

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When producers attempted to elicit further details about her partner during the interview, Kardashian maintained a protective stance, stating only that she is genuinely happy. Her comment came after the couple went public with their romance on social media, having been romantically linked since February of this year. She emphasized that she feels no rush to re-enter the dating world and preferred to ensure she was emotionally ready before considering a new commitment, a period she spent being single for five years.

Insiders report that Hamilton has developed a strong rapport with Kardashian's inner circle, with family members reportedly welcoming him into their lives. A source told People magazine that Hamilton is perceived as an easy-going individual with positive energy, noting that Kim is deeply invested in the relationship and finds him highly intriguing. The couple has already shared several significant experiences together, demonstrating their ability to balance their demanding careers with their personal lives.

Their recent public appearances include supporting each other at Formula 1 races, attending the Super Bowl, and taking joint trips to Japan, the Cotswolds, and Paris. The move to Los Angeles will allow Hamilton to navigate his Formula 1 calendar while ensuring he is physically present for key moments in Kardashian's life and their shared future, addressing the logistical challenges of maintaining a connection across two different continents.

The racing driver is reportedly overwhelmed by the ease of their connection and the successful management of their time despite their busy individual commitments. Friends of Kardashian have even begun jokingly referring to her as Lady Kim, highlighting the perceived stability and seriousness of the union as they prepare to build a life that accommodates both their global fame and their personal needs.