Lewis Hamilton Has Released a Non-Alcoholic Margarita With His Agave Brand Almave

Lewis Hamilton's brand, Almave, just released a pair of NA canned cocktails, a margarita and a paloma

There are plenty of celebrities with their names attached to booze brands, but only a select few have decided to get into the non-alcoholic side of the business.

Formula One starhas added a pair of canned cocktails to the lineup, Almave Classic Margarita and Almave Paloma, both of which are made in collaboration with Mexican spirits companyWine Collector Lewis Chester Is Auctioning Off a Treasure Trove of Champagne, Burgundy, and MoreThere are a large number of NA spirits and cocktails to choose from these days, part of the industry’s response to people drinking less overall. What separates Almave from many other brands is that the spirits it produces are actually made from Blue Weber agave, the same ingredient that defines the tequila category.

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The production process is similar to that of tequila in certain ways, as agave piñas are initially harvested, cooked, and crushed. But one important step is removed—fermentation, which creates alcohol. Instead, the agave mixture is distilled a few times to create a zero-proof spirit that bears a resemblance to tequila, although to be fair, any savvy drinker can immediately tell the difference between the NA and real versions.

“We started Almave to give people more choice in what they drink, whatever the moment,” said Hamilton in a statement. “It’s about being able to enjoy a great, authentic drink when you decide not to have alcohol, without feeling like you’re compromising on the experience or feeling like you’re missing out… I’m really proud of what we’ve created with Iván and the Casa Lumbre team, and excited to bring these new Almave cocktails to even more people.

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”He’s referring to Casa Lumbre master distiller Dr. Iván Saldaña here, who is also behind brands like Montelobos Mezcal,.

“With our cocktails, we’ve taken that same commitment to authentic ingredients and translated it into a new experience,” Saldaña said. “The Margarita and Paloma are iconic expressions of Mexican cocktail culture, and it was important to us that these new offerings capture the flavor, complexity, and authenticity that make those drinks so special while making it even more accessible.

” We did not get to sample either one of the cocktails, but according to the brand, Almave Classic Margarita combines the character of blue agave with bright citrus flavors, while Almave Paloma brings the same blue agave character to crisp, citrus-forward grapefruit notes. Both are available now exclusively at Target in four-pack or six-pack versions. Flicker is currently Robb Report's whiskey critic, writing a weekly review of the most newsworthy releases around.

He is a freelance writer covering the spirits industry whose work has appeared in…Wine Collector Lewis Chester Is Auctioning Off a Treasure Trove of Champagne, Burgundy, and MoreThe Glenlivet’s Excellent New Whisky Has an Unusual White-Wine Cask Finish‘La Bola Negra’ Creatives Faced a Ticking Clock to Finish the Film for Cannes, but Waiting for Snow Almost Kept the Ending From Being Shot