Lewis Hamilton Embraces New Chapter at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, seven-time Formula 1 World Champion, officially joins Scuderia Ferrari. His first day with the team was filled with excitement and anticipation, as he took to the track in a Ferrari for the first time. Hamilton expressed his joy and gratitude for the warm welcome from the Ferrari family, acknowledging the team's passion and commitment. The 2025 F1 season promises to be a thrilling one with Hamilton at the helm of Ferrari.

This move marks a significant turning point in Hamilton's career as the seven-time World Champion joins Scuderia Ferrari. Enthusiasm among fans has been palpable, with many expressing their excitement on the Instagram post, with comments such as: 'This Duo is Immaculate…and we haven’t seen them on track yet.

' Hamilton shared his elation, stating, 'I’ve been lucky enough to have many firsts in my career, from the first test to the first race, podium, win and championship, so I wasn’t sure how many more firsts I had but driving a Scuderia Ferrari HP car for the first time this morning, was one of the best feelings of my life. When I started the car up and drove through that garage door, I had the biggest smile on my face. It reminded me of the very first time I tested a Formula 1 car, it was such an exciting and special moment, and here I am, almost 20 years later, feeling those emotions all over again. I already knew from the outside how passionate the Ferrari family is, from everyone in the team to the Tifosi! But to now witness it firsthand as a Ferrari driver has been awe-inspiring. That passion runs through their veins and you can’t help but be energised by it. I’m so grateful for the love I have felt from everyone in Maranello this week, we have a lot of work to do but I can’t wait to get started.' Ferrari's team principal, Fred Vasseur, also commented on Hamilton's arrival, saying, 'As is the case every year, the first time you go out on track is a bit like the first day back at school and quite an emotional feeling, especially today as it was Lewis’ first day as part of the team. Welcoming a new driver is always an important moment. Maybe today was less special for Charles, but it was good to see him fit, relaxed and keen to go racing again. 'As for the technical side, Charles and Lewis did their laps in not the best weather, but they got back in the swing of things and immersed themselves in the track environment prior to the first proper test in a month’s time in Bahrain.' The 2025 Formula 1 season is set to begin with preseason testing in Bahrain from February 26-28, followed by the season kickoff at the Australian Grand Prix from March 14-16





