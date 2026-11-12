Lewis Hamilton visits the Rafah border crossing and condemns Israel's actions in Gaza. He urges the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid after witnessing rejected supplies.

Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has publicly condemned Israel's actions in Gaza as appalling following a visit to the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza on November 10 2026. The British driver urged Israel to allow humanitarian deliveries into the Palestinian enclave after witnessing aid trucks waiting for hours and essential supplies being turned away. Hamilton described the ongoing situation as a denial of Palestinian freedom, safety, and dignity, stating that the past three years of what he termed genocide in Gaza are deeply troubling.

Witnessing Aid Blockades at Rafah

Lewis Hamilton toured Egyptian Red Crescent aid warehouses in El Arish on Tuesday, where he was briefed on the preparations and coordination required for humanitarian deliveries to Gaza. The Ferrari driver observed walls stretching for miles designed to confine Palestinians, describing the area as an open-air prison. He emphasized that his presence there was driven by an urgent desire to help alleviate the suffering of those trapped behind these barriers.

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Rejected Supplies and Crazies Reasons

At a nearby logistics centre, Lewis Hamilton praised the efforts of aid workers but expressed shock at the rejection of essential items. He listed sleeping bags, first-aid kits, medical equipment, wheelchairs, and even footballs intended for children among the supplies turned away for what he called crazy reasons. The driver noted that food trucks were lined up and ready to enter Gaza but were regularly prevented from crossing or subjected to lengthy delays. He insisted that Israel must fulfill its obligations under the ceasefire without further excuse.

Urging Public Action and Accountability

Hamilton used his platform to address the widespread feelings of helplessness among global observers who wish to support Palestinians. He wrote on Instagram that he knows many people share the same need to do something rather than just watch the events unfold. The seven-time champion urged his followers to remain attentive to the suffering in Gaza and to turn their feelings of helplessness into concrete action. He highlighted that the denial of basic human rights and dignity remains a central issue in the conflict.

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Context of Ceasefire Obligations

The visit by Lewis Hamilton comes amidst ongoing discussions about the implementation of ceasefires and the flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza. Hamilton stated that Israel needs to allow the aid trucks in immediately, noting that there is no excuse for the continued suffering. His comments add significant weight to the international calls for accountability and the protection of civilians in the region. The driver's high-profile stance draws global attention to the logistical and political barriers facing aid organizations.

Impact on Global Perception

By visiting the Egyptian side of the border and engaging with aid organizations, Lewis Hamilton brings heightened media focus to the humanitarian crisis. His description of the scene as an open-air prison underscores the severity of the confinement faced by Palestinians. The driver's call for immediate action challenges governments and institutions to ensure that humanitarian obligations are met. This intervention highlights the intersection of celebrity influence and geopolitical activism in contemporary global discourse.