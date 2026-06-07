Lewis Hamilton Blows Kiss to Kim Kardashian from Monaco Podium, Then Grid Walk Snub Sparks Fury

Lewis Hamilton shared a romantic moment with girlfriend Kim Kardashian at the Monaco Grand Prix, blowing her a kiss from the podium after finishing second. However, Kardashian faced backlash for ignoring F1 legend Martin Brundle during a pre-race interview.

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian shared a romantic moment at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, when the Formula 1 driver blew a kiss to his girlfriend from the podium after securing second place.

The 41-year-old British racer, who has been romantically linked to the SKIMS founder earlier this year, lifted the large trophy and gave a thumbs up to his team before blowing a kiss towards Kardashian, who was filming him from nearby. The 45-year-old reality star flashed a cheerful smile and applauded as Hamilton stood alongside 19-year-old Kimi Antonelli, who took first place. Kardashian glammed up for the occasion wearing a cream-colored dress that hugged her figure, with a daring backless cut.

She styled her dark locks in a chic updo with loose strands framing her face, and paired the outfit with black closed-toe heels and stylish shades. She was accompanied by her younger sister Khloe Kardashian, who wore a satin cream dress with lace trim. The sweet moment was captured by the official F1 Instagram account, showing the couple's affection on the global stage.

However, the day was not without controversy. Kardashian faced backlash after appearing to snub legendary TV reporter and former F1 driver Martin Brundle during the pre-race grid walk. Brundle, known for his celebrity interviews on Sky Sports, approached the Kardashian sisters as they stood with their entourage watching the pre-race ceremony. Both Kim and Khloe reportedly ignored him, refusing to speak and turning away, which led to widespread criticism from fans.

One viewer commented, 'Kim Kardashian is not too good to talk to Martin Brundle. What a complete lack of class.

' Another said, 'Didn't we just know Kim Kardashian would refuse to speak to Martin Brundle. Famous for absolutely nothing, can't carry an umbrella herself and she ignores Martin when talented sports persons and international actors embrace him. She has no place on our grid.

' Many fans expressed disappointment, with one noting how Brundle is a respected figure who finished on the F1 podium nine times in his career and won the World Sports Car Championships and 24 Hours of Le Mans. The incident sparked a debate about celebrity behavior at high-profile events. Prior to Sunday, Kardashian had been seen supporting Hamilton during practice days. On Saturday, she wore a black lace tank top with blue jeans while walking by the harbor with Khloe.

On Friday, she arrived in a black leather ensemble, signaling her support throughout the weekend. The couple's public display of affection at the podium marks one of the most visible moments of their relationship since rumors began. While Hamilton celebrated his second-place finish, the attention around Kardashian's grid walk snub overshadowed some of the festivities. Despite the criticism, the pair appeared focused on each other, with Hamilton blowing kisses and Kardashian smiling warmly.

The Monaco Grand Prix is known for its glamour and celebrity sightings, and this year was no different, blending romance with racing in the Mediterranean principality. As the season continues, fans will be watching to see how the relationship evolves and whether Kardashian will attend more races. For now, the image of Hamilton's kiss blowing to his girlfriend remains a highlight, even as the controversy simmers.

The incident with Brundle also raises questions about the protocol for celebrities on the grid, as many drivers and stars have happily engaged with him in the past. Brundle's grid walks are a staple of F1 broadcasts, and his experience as a former driver gives him unique access. The Kardashian sisters' refusal to interact was seen as a breach of F1 etiquette by many.

However, some defended them, noting that they may have been overwhelmed or instructed not to speak. Regardless, the moment has become a talking point, adding to the drama of an already eventful race weekend. In the end, the focus returns to Hamilton's performance. He drove a strong race to secure second place, behind his teammate Antonelli.

The podium ceremony featured Princess Charlene of Monaco presenting the trophies. Hamilton's gesture to Kardashian was a personal touch amid the formalities. Their relationship, which has been kept relatively private, is now more public with such displays. As the F1 circus moves to the next Grand Prix, the memory of Hamilton's kiss and the grid snub will linger.

Meanwhile, Kardashian continues to be a global icon, and her presence at the race adds a layer of pop culture to the motorsport world. The blend of sports and celebrity is a hallmark of Monaco, and this year delivered drama on and off the track. With the season still young, more intersections between F1 and Hollywood are likely.

The Monaco circuit itself is a jewel of the calendar, winding through the streets of Monte Carlo with its tight corners and glamorous backdrop. Hamilton's second place was a strong result, showcasing his skill and consistency. The crowd erupted as he stepped onto the podium, with many fans waving British flags. Kardashian watched intently from the side, her cream dress standing out against the sea of racing colors.

The moment when Hamilton blew the kiss was captured from multiple angles, quickly spreading across social media. Fans were divided: some celebrated the romance, while others criticized the attention drawn away from the racing. The grid walk controversy only amplified the discourse. Brundle later addressed the incident on social media, saying he respected all guests and understood that some may not be comfortable on live TV.

He did not single out Kardashian, but his comments implied a level of disappointment. The Kardashian camp has not officially responded, but sources close to Kim suggested she was unaware of the live interview segment and was simply enjoying the moment with her sister. Regardless, the episode highlighted the challenges of blending celebrity culture with the traditional world of F1.

For Hamilton, the weekend was a success on track and off, as he continues to balance his racing career with a high-profile relationship. The couple's future appearances at races will be closely watched, especially as the season progresses towards glamorous venues like Silverstone and Singapore. As for Kardashian, her fashion choices at Monaco have already sparked trends, with searches for cream backless dresses rising. This intersection of sport and style is a testament to her influence.

The Monaco Grand Prix will be remembered not only for Antonelli's maiden win but also for the romantic tableau and the grid walk snub that ignited debate. In the end, both stories are part of the larger narrative of F1's expanding global appeal. The sport continues to attract new audiences, drawn by the drama both on and off the track. Whether it's a kiss from the podium or a celebrity's brush with tradition, the Monaco weekend had it all





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lewis Hamilton Kim Kardashian Monaco Grand Prix Martin Brundle Celebrity

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kim Kardashian Spices Up Gen Z’s Favorite Outfit Formula While Supporting Lewis HamiltonAnd she brought sister Khloé Kardashian along for the ride

Read more »

Kim Kardashian supports boyfriend Lewis Hamilton at Monaco Grand Prix with sister KhloeYou might say things are going from zero to 100 with Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton.

Read more »

Kim Kardashian Supports Lewis Hamilton at Monaco Grand Prix as Relationship Continues to ThriveKim Kardashian attends the Monaco Grand Prix to support boyfriend Lewis Hamilton during qualifying, marking her first appearance at an F1 race since they went public. The article covers their relationship timeline, celebrity sightings, Ferrari's practice performance, and team news regarding Frederic Vasseur's medical absence.

Read more »

Lewis Hamilton Shares Sweet Moment with Kim Kardashian at F1 Monaco Grand PrixLewis Hamilton shared a sweet moment with girlfriend Kim Kardashian at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix, but the couple's appearance was marred by a controversy when Kim seemingly snubbed legendary TV reporter Martin Brundle.

Read more »