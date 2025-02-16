Lewis Hamilton Begins His Ferrari Journey

Seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton joins Ferrari, marking a significant chapter in his career. The news has sparked excitement among fans and the motorsport community.

This move marks a significant milestone in Hamilton's illustrious career as the seven-time World Champion joins the prestigious Scuderia Ferrari. The news has sent ripples of excitement through the motorsport community, with fans eagerly expressing their enthusiasm on social media platforms like Instagram. One fan commented, 'This Duo is Immaculate…and we haven’t seen them on track yet.

' Hamilton himself shared his profound emotions in a heartfelt statement, reflecting on the privilege of experiencing numerous firsts throughout his career. Driving a Scuderia Ferrari HP car for the first time evoked an overwhelming sense of joy and nostalgia, reminiscent of the initial thrill he felt when testing his first Formula 1 car nearly two decades ago. He acknowledged the palpable passion that permeates the Ferrari team and the unwavering support of the Tifosi, describing it as an inspiring and invigorating force. The team's principal, Frédéric Vasseur, also commented on the significance of the day, emphasizing the emotional weight of welcoming a new driver, particularly one as accomplished as Hamilton. Vasseur noted that while it might not have been as extraordinary for Charles Leclerc, the reigning Ferrari driver, it was a momentous occasion for the team as they embarked on a new chapter with the addition of Hamilton. He commended Leclerc's demeanor, emphasizing his fitness, relaxation, and eagerness to return to the race track. Vasseur further highlighted the importance of the initial shakedown, acknowledging the less-than-ideal weather conditions but expressing satisfaction with the drivers' progress in familiarizing themselves with the track environment before the official preseason testing in Bahrain next month





