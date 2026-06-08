Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian's Relationship Raises Eyebrows at Monaco Grand Prix

The seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton's relationship with Kim Kardashian continues to attract fascination as they made their official debut on the Formula One scene at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton 's relationship with Kim Kardashian continues to attract fascination as they made their official debut on the Formula One scene at the Monaco Grand Prix .

Kim was seen supporting her boyfriend Lewis Hamilton at the weekend, watching the qualifying race and Sunday's final from above the Ferrari garage. She filmed Hamilton on the podium and attended the post-race celebrations alongside him before joining him at an exclusive after-party later that evening.

However, the couple's first F1 appearance in Monaco is raising eyebrows among critics as it seems like a carefully choreographed move to increase their visibility and maintain a profile. Monaco is a global showcase where sport, celebrity, and luxury collide, making it the perfect place for a driver or celebrity to introduce their partner to the world.

According to sources in Monaco, Kim's attendance had been anticipated behind the scenes for weeks, and she was the star attraction, with photographers following her everywhere. The move may be a strategic partnership between Hamilton and Kardashian, with both understanding the value of visibility and maintaining a profile. Hamilton has been trying to stretch his influence beyond Formula One for years, and fashion remains very much central to his future plans.

Kim Kardashian is connected within the worlds of fashion, celebrity branding, and influence, and her clothing brand SKIMS has become a commercial juggernaut by aligning itself with elite athletes and major sporting organisations. The fact that one major sporting market, Formula One, remains relatively untapped has prompted speculation among industry observers





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Lewis Hamilton Kim Kardashian Monaco Grand Prix Formula One Celebrity Relationship

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