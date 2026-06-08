The seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton celebrated his second place finish at the Monaco Grand Prix with his new girlfriend Kim Kardashian, who made her official debut on the Formula One scene. The couple's relationship has been the subject of much speculation, with critics raising eyebrows as to why Kim's attendance at the race was so highly anticipated.

The seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton celebrated his second place finish at the Monaco Grand Prix with his new girlfriend Kim Kardashian , who made her official debut on the Formula One scene.

The crowd below the podium was a sea of red caps, VIP guests, and team personnel, with cameras flashing and champagne being sprayed. Hamilton walked over to Kim, who was watching from the sidelines in the Ferrari paddock, to give her a kiss on the cheek. The move has been seen as a carefully choreographed display of affection between the two global superstars.

However, critics are raising eyebrows as to why Kim's attendance at the race was so highly anticipated, and whether the Hamilton-Kardashian romance is truly what it appears to be. The couple has been spending time together for months, and the question remains as to why they chose to make their relationship public at the glamorous Monaco Grand Prix. The answer may lie in the fact that both Hamilton and Kardashian understand the value of visibility and maintaining a profile.

Monaco is a global showcase where sport, celebrity, and luxury collide, making it the perfect place for a driver or celebrity to introduce their partner to the world. Kim's attendance had been anticipated behind the scenes for weeks, with insiders saying that Monaco was always going to be the race, and she was the star attraction. Photographers followed her everywhere, and her clothing brand SKIMS has become a commercial juggernaut by aligning itself with elite athletes and major sporting organisations.

Yet one major sporting market remains relatively untapped: Formula One. This fact alone has prompted speculation among industry observers as to why Kim chose to attend the Monaco Grand Prix, and whether the couple's relationship is a publicity stunt





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Lewis Hamilton Kim Kardashian Monaco Grand Prix Formula One Celebrity Relationships

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