Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian Make Public Debut as Couple at Monaco Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton shared a polaroid photo of Kim Kardashian with his Ferrari helmet at the Monaco Grand Prix, marking her paddock debut. The couple displayed affection throughout the weekend, with Hamilton finishing second and praising Kardashian's support. Their relationship, which began as a friendship, is reportedly serious and long-term.

Lewis Hamilton shared a sweet polaroid snap of his girlfriend Kim Kardashian posing with his glittering purple race helmet at the Monaco Grand Prix . The reality star, 45, supported the British driver, 41, over the weekend as she made her paddock debut during Saturday's qualifying, wearing a racy black lace bodysuit and blue jeans.

The SKIMS mogul beamed in the strappy lace bodysuit as she posed against a white wall while proudly holding the Ferrari helmet for a sweet polaroid photo. Hamilton captioned the image 'more from monaco'. The seven-time Formula 1 champion also shared a gallery of photos from the weekend, including one of him preparing for the race and another with 19-year-old Kimi Antonelli and third-place Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar.

The mother-of-four also attended the F1 race on Sunday, turning heads in a beige figure-hugging minidress as she arrived in the paddock with her sister Khloe. Clearly, Kim appears to be a lucky charm for the Ferrari driver, as he finished in second place behind Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli. Elsewhere over the weekend, Hamilton finally broke his silence on his relationship with Kim after their public displays of affection during the event.

After blowing Kim a kiss from the podium, he said: 'It's amazing to have her come this weekend and have her support. My friends. It was an incredible turnout overall. I don't know what else to say.

It's amazing to have good people around you and supporting you. And she does that for me every day.

' Hamilton also wasn't disheartened by the fact he has yet to win a race since joining Ferrari last year, stating he felt 'inspired to level up' and that overall he was feeling 'happy, grateful and thankful. ' While Kim was on hand to support her partner as he accepted his second-place trophy, she didn't seem too impressed with the customary champagne celebration, desperately trying to shield herself as Hamilton fired bubbly into the crowds.

Yet she soon returned to greet him as he stepped down from the podium, with the couple sharing a sweet cuddle and kiss in the crowd. The British racer was first romantically linked to the SKIMS founder earlier this year, and the Grand Prix marked their first PDA-filled public outing.

The pair have enjoyed a trip to Japan together and are said to have spent a weekend at Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds, England, as well as visiting Paris, France in early February. They also appeared publicly together during the 2024 Super Bowl in February, when they were shown on the stadium's big screen during the game.

Hamilton, who has previously been linked romantically with singer Nicole Scherzinger and actress Sofía Vergara, and Kim had previously known each other for several years. A source told Us Weekly: 'Because their relationship started with a friendship first, those closest to them believe this could be endgame for them both. They are both very committed to making things work no matter how long the distance is or how busy they are.

' Meanwhile, Kim-mother to North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, eight, and Psalm, seven, with her ex-husband Kanye West-is said to be taking her new relationship seriously. A source recently told PEOPLE: 'He's just an easy-going guy with great energy. Her family likes him and Kim's very into him. They are both busy with their careers, but see each other as much as possible.

' They are said to have 'more than just a casual connection' with the insider adding: 'It takes a lot to capture Kim's interest and she's definitely intrigued. ' While Kim and Hamilton have been enjoying their time together in Monaco, Kim was recently branded 'rude' after she seemingly snubbed legendary TV reporter and former driver Martin Brundle.

Kim was standing with her entourage watching the pre-race ceremony unfold when she was approached by the Sky Sports pundit, who has become famed within F1 for his pre-race walkabouts where he interviews celebrities on the grid before every race. On Sunday, Martin noticed Kardashian and Khloe standing by the track and approached them to try and get a word while on live TV, but the interaction did not go as planned, leading to accusations of rudeness from viewers





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