Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian Make PDA-Filled Appearance at Monaco Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton shared a polaroid of Kim Kardashian with his race helmet as she supported him at the Monaco Grand Prix. The couple's public affection and her paddock debut marked a significant moment in their relationship, while Hamilton secured a second-place finish.

Lewis Hamilton shared a polaroid photo of his girlfriend Kim Kardashian holding his purple race helmet at the Monaco Grand Prix . The reality star, 45, made her paddock debut during Saturday's qualifying, wearing a black lace bodysuit and blue jeans.

She posed against a white wall, beaming in the outfit, while holding the Ferrari helmet. Hamilton captioned the post 'more from monaco'. The seven-time F1 champion also posted a gallery including images of himself preparing for the race and with 19-year-old Kimi Antonelli and Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar. On Sunday, Kim attended the race in a beige figure-hugging minidress, arriving with sister Khloe.

She appeared to be a lucky charm for Hamilton, who finished second behind Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli. Hamilton later spoke about Kim's support, saying it was amazing to have her there and that she supports him every day. He also noted he felt inspired to level up despite not winning a race since joining Ferrari. During the podium celebration, Kim tried to avoid the champagne spray but later shared a cuddle and kiss with Hamilton.

Their relationship, which began as a friendship, has been serious; they have traveled together and appear committed despite their busy schedules. Kim, mother of four, is taking the relationship seriously.

Meanwhile, Kim faced criticism for seemingly snubbing reporter Martin Brundle during the pre-race ceremony when he approached her and Khloe for an interview on live TV





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lewis Hamilton Kim Kardashian Monaco Grand Prix F1 Ferrari PDA Relationship

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kim Kardashian's Glamorous Presence at Monaco Grand Prix Highlights Relationship with Lewis HamiltonKim Kardashian attended the Monaco Grand Prix in a chic cream dress and sky-high heels to support her boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton. This appearance followed her first race attendance since going public with the Ferrari driver. She was accompanied by her sister Khloe, and the pair coordinated in neutral outfits. Hamilton expressed confidence in his pursuit of a historic Ferrari victory. The article also covers the couple's relationship timeline, including meeting friends and family, extensive travel to maintain their romance, and glimpses shared on social media. Additionally, it touches upon Ferrari's team principal's absence due to medical reasons and Hamilton's performance outlook for the race.

Read more »

Kim Kardashian Supports Lewis Hamilton at Monaco Grand Prix Amid Ferrari's Mixed FortunesKim Kardashian attended the Monaco Grand Prix in a chic cream dress, cheering on boyfriend Lewis Hamilton. The event saw Ferrari show pace in practice, but team principal Frederic Vasseur was hospitalized, casting a shadow over the weekend.

Read more »

Kim Kardashian Supports Lewis Hamilton at Monaco Grand Prix as Relationship Continues to ThriveKim Kardashian attends the Monaco Grand Prix to support boyfriend Lewis Hamilton during qualifying, marking her first appearance at an F1 race since they went public. The article covers their relationship timeline, celebrity sightings, Ferrari's practice performance, and team news regarding Frederic Vasseur's medical absence.

Read more »

Kim Kardashian Supports Lewis Hamilton at Monaco Grand PrixReality TV star Kim Kardashian was spotted cheering on her beau Lewis Hamilton at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday. The 45-year-old was joined by her sister Khloe, 41, and other VIP guests as they watched the racing action unfold. Hamilton, who has been friends with Kardashian for over a decade, has been going strong with her for nearly six months after they went public with their romance at the Super Bowl in February.

Read more »