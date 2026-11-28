LEGO Speed Champions welcomes Ferrari’s SF-26 with driver minifigures of Formula 1 stars Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

LEGO Speed Champions adds the Ferrari SF-26 Formula 1 race car with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc minifigures. The 230-piece Scuderia Ferrari build features 2026 F1 details, red livery, sponsor graphics, halo and wishbone parts.

Fans can swap between Hamilton and Leclerc with personalized helmets and interchangeable driver number stickers. LEGO’s Ferrari SF-26 Formula 1 set launches in March 2027 for $27.99 as part of the wider 2026 F1 collection. The Prancing Horse is ready to take the track as LEGO Speed Champions introduces the Scuderia Ferrari SF-26 F1 Race Car! Leading Ferrari into the 2026 season are two world-class drivers,.

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This 230-piece set recreates Ferrari's 2026 SF-26 with its iconic red livery, Prancing Horse emblem, sponsor details, and special LEGO elements designed in line with the latest F1 regulations. Hamilton is a seven-time Formula 1 World Champion, making him one of the most successful racers in the sport's history! After spending years with Mercedes, he joined Ferrari in 2025, bringing his championship experience to the legendary Italian team.