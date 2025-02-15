Lewis & Clark College Celebrates the Often-Overlooked World of Moss

Every February, Lewis & Clark College hosts Moss Appreciation Week, a five-day festival dedicated to celebrating the beauty and ecological importance of mosses. The week features a range of events, from scientific talks and workshops to silly moss-themed activities, encouraging attendees to engage with these often-overlooked plants in a playful and meaningful way.

Moss Appreciation Week is a five-day festival held every February at Lewis & Clark College to celebrate the often-overlooked world of mosses. The week is packed with a variety of events, ranging from scientific talks and workshops to silly moss-themed activities. The festival began in 2017, when a student named Abbaspour helped set up a moss exhibit at the college library. Since then, the Natural History Club has been organizing Moss Appreciation Week , which has grown in popularity each year.

The focus of the week is to bring attention to the beauty, diversity, and ecological importance of mosses. Moss Appreciation Week features a range of activities that cater to both the scientific and the whimsical. Students can explore the intricacies of moss biology through lectures and demonstrations, or they can participate in hands-on workshops, such as building moss terrariums and crafting moss-themed Valentine's Day cards. The week also includes a 'gastropod derby,' where snails and slugs race towards a moss-covered finish line, and a moss petting zoo, where visitors can touch and admire a variety of moss species. Many of the events are designed to be lighthearted and fun, encouraging people to engage with moss in a playful way. One popular tradition is dressing up as moss for the week's festivities. Last year, one student even created a moss costume to blend into the campus woods. Another highlight is the distribution of moss-covered cupcakes, topped with crumbles of matcha cake to resemble moss. The week culminates in a screening of moss-themed movies, providing a contemplative and engaging way to end the celebration.Moss is a fascinating and often overlooked plant group. They lack roots, absorbing water directly through their leaves, and can thrive in diverse environments, from the highest mountaintops to the driest valleys. Mosses play a crucial role in ecosystems, preventing erosion, purifying air and water, and providing habitat for various organisms. Despite their importance, mosses are often dismissed as simple, insignificant plants. Moss Appreciation Week aims to challenge this perception, highlighting the beauty, complexity, and ecological significance of these miniature wonders





