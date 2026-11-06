Leweston School Sudden Closure Leaves 577 Pupils and Staff in Chaos

Leweston School near Sherborne Dorset shut down immediately after running out of cash. The decision left 577 pupils and 214 staff members stranded without warning or support.

Leweston School, a historic independent institution located just outside Sherborne in Dorset, ceased operations abruptly with no prior notice to its community. The sudden closure of the 135-year-old school occurred last Tuesday, five days before the end of the Michaelmas half-term break, leaving 577 pupils and 214 staff members in a state of emergency. The campus, once vibrant with academic activity, now sits eerily silent with lights on but no people present.

Immediate Impact on Students and Families

The collapse of the £45,000-a-year institution has thrown the academic plans of nearly 600 children into total disarray. Many of the affected students are only weeks away from sitting their mock GCSEs and A-level examinations, making the timing of the closure particularly devastating for their educational trajectories. Parents who had invested heavily in their children's schooling are now facing severe financial losses, with some estimates suggesting out-of-pocket costs reaching hundreds of thousands of pounds.

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The school, founded by nuns from Belgium in 1891, had previously marketed itself as a forward-thinking institution. Its website featured optimistic slogans such as 'The world your child is moving into cannot be predicted' alongside news of pupils winning national sailing and rowing championships. This promotional material now stands in stark, grimly ironic contrast to the reality of the school's immediate financial insolvency and sudden shutdown.

Chaotic Departure of Staff and Operations

The manner in which the closure was executed has been described as a complete shambles by former employees. Robert Nejako, the former head of physics, revealed that the notification arrived via an email containing a screenshot of a poorly written, misspelt letter that lacked even official letterhead. The abruptness of the announcement meant that a team of local contractors working on maintenance duties learned they would not be paid overnight, prompting them to pack their tools and leave immediately.

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This sudden departure of contractors left several teachers and their families, who lived on-site in school buildings, without essential utilities such as hot water and central heating. The physical state of the campus now resembles a ghost ship; piles of unmarked homework, half-empty coffee mugs, and unmade beds remain in dormitories and classrooms, suggesting a sudden vanishing of the human population.

Financial Insolvency and Property Assets

Official statements from the school attributed the immediate closure to a complete exhaustion of cash reserves. However, the broader context suggests deeper structural issues within the private education sector. Predatory investors are reportedly circling troubled schools, seeking to acquire properties at reduced prices for their valuable land and building assets. This practice often involves swift closures that leave owners in control of the real estate while students and staff are displaced.

The property itself is extensive, comprising 50 acres of parkland and featuring a 25-metre indoor swimming pool, a modern equestrian centre, a gymnasium, six tennis courts, two chapels, a dining hall, music studios, a small theatre, and dozens of minibuses. Most of these vehicles were found unlocked and abandoned, symbolizing the total abandonment of operational responsibilities by the school's administration.

Broader Sector Crisis and Political Blame

The demise of Leweston School is part of a wider trend affecting the independent school sector across the United Kingdom. According to the campaign group Education Not Taxation, a staggering 149 private schools have closed their doors since the start of the previous year. The group attributes this wave of closures to government policies, specifically citing the introduction of a 20 per cent VAT on fees, the abolition of business rate relief on private school buildings, and increased National Insurance costs for employers.

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Data from Education Not Taxation indicates that approximately 33,000 children have left the private school sector since the beginning of 2025. This figure outpaces government predictions by a factor of four, adding significant pressure to state school places. The group warns that tens of thousands of employees have already lost their jobs, and the trend is showing no signs of ending.

Future Risks for Private Education

Educational experts warn that the situation is far from over, with estimates suggesting that up to 200 more private schools in the UK are in danger of facing a similar fate. The question now facing the sector is whether these institutions will close in an orderly manner at the end of terms or suffer sudden cash flow collapses like Leweston. The involvement of international investors, including companies from Qatar and China, has further complicated the landscape of UK private education.

Alma mater to notable figures such as actress Dame Kristin Scott Thomas, Leweston School's chaotic end serves as a stark warning of the vulnerabilities within the independent education sector. The event highlights the precarious balance between financial sustainability and educational responsibility, leaving a legacy of chaos for the community it once served.