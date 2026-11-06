Levon Hawke Lands First Leading Role With Anthony Hopkins in Twenty-Seven

Levon Hawke stars in the indie drama Twenty-Seven alongside Anthony Hopkins. The film explores a screenwriter's journey as it begins production in Los Angeles under director Gregory Caruso.

Levon Hawke, the twenty-four-year-old son of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, has secured his first leading movie role in the upcoming independent drama Twenty-Seven. The production features Oscar-winning actor Anthony Hopkins in a supporting capacity and is being written and directed by Gregory Caruso. Filming is currently underway in Los Angeles for the project, which centers on themes of artistic ambition and personal struggle. A specific theatrical release date for the film has not yet been announced by distributors.

Twenty-Seven Plot Details and Cast Roles

Levon Hawke portrays the title character, a twenty-seven-year-old aspiring screenwriter navigating the complexities of the film industry. The narrative follows his attempt to balance professional success with managing a battle against obsessive-compulsive disorder. He must also navigate the intricate dynamics of his personal relationships while pursuing his creative goals. The story is framed by a mentorship bond that develops between the young writer and an older colleague.

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Anthony Hopkins plays the role of an eighty-year-old mentor and close friend to Levon's character. The script details that this veteran figure is simultaneously battling Parkinson's disease. This dynamic creates a poignant backdrop for the film's exploration of aging, legacy, and artistic integrity. The contrast between the young protagonist's anxiety and the mentor's seasoned perspective drives much of the emotional weight.

Gregory Caruso Directing and Casting Choices

Director Gregory Caruso, known for previous work such as the 2017 film Flock Of Four, revealed that the script was originally written with Anthony Hopkins in mind for the mentor role. Caruso admitted to Variety that he never truly expected the acclaimed actor to accept the part. He described the experience of working with Hopkins as bringing a level of mastery to the production that defies full description.

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Caruso praised Levon Hawke for meeting Hopkins in every scene with genuine vulnerability and intelligence. The filmmaker emphasized that the core of Twenty-Seven deals with the uncertainty of growing up. It captures the feeling of being stuck between one's current reality and desired future, highlighting the people who guide individuals through that transition.

Levon Hawke Career Trajectory and Background

Levon Hawke made his professional screen debut in the 2023 miniseries The Crowded Room. He followed this appearance with a role in his father's biographical drama film Wildcat later that same year. His older sister, Maya Hawke, also took on a major role in that project, continuing the family's deep involvement in the entertainment industry.

Hawke's feature film debut occurred in the 2024 movie Blink Twice, directed by Zoe Kravitz and starring Channing Tatum. He celebrated the milestone on social media, describing the experience as moving and highlighting the incredible people he worked with. That same year, he starred in the Western thriller The Thicket alongside Peter Dinklage and Juliette Lewis.

Recent Projects and Educational Foundation

Most recently, Levon Hawke appeared in the 2025 Oscar-nominated film Marty Supreme, which also featured Timothee Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow. He further expanded his portfolio in 2026 with a role in the film Girls Like Girls. Beyond acting, he made his theater directorial debut in 2024 by writing and directing the production Picture Day at Coffey Street Studios in Red Hook, Brooklyn.

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Hawke holds a degree in philosophy from Brown University and has worked in modeling for brands such as Prada, Celine, and Loewe. He has also collaborated musically with his sister Maya Hawke, whom he described as his best friend in a past interview with Us Weekly. His father, Ethan Hawke, has provided professional guidance, often telling him to breathe and maintain contact with scene partners to manage nervousness.