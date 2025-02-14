Levin's Vote for Controversial Immigration Law Sparks Backlash in San Diego

Rep. Mike Levin's vote for the Laken Riley Act, which mandates detention and deportation of undocumented immigrants arrested for minor theft, has drawn criticism from immigrant advocates and sparked debate in his San Diego district.

U.S. Representative Mike Levin (D-49) faced backlash from progressive advocates in his North San Diego County district after voting for the controversial Laken Riley Act . This law directs federal officials to detain and deport immigrants without legal status who have been arrested for minor theft or shoplifting offenses, even if they are not charged or convicted.

Levin's vote, which made him the only Democrat in San Diego and one of just three in California to support the bill, has deeply disappointed many who previously viewed him as a strong advocate for immigrant rights. Caroline Theiss-Aird, of Pilgrim United Church of Christ in Carlsbad, recalled how receptive Levin was during his 2018 campaign when he visited a shelter for asylum seekers near the border. However, the recent vote has eroded those positive feelings.Pastor Madison Shockley expressed his disappointment, stating that Levin's decision caters to the worst instincts of nativist neighbors. He likened the Laken Riley Act to Jim Crow laws used to criminalize Black people, highlighting the potential for racially motivated accusations of theft to lead to immigrants being detained. Shockley raised concerns about the law's impact on due process rights, arguing that mandatory detention of individuals accused but not charged or convicted of crimes is deeply troubling. The Investigations Team at KPBS emphasized the importance of public tips in holding powerful people and institutions accountable. They provided two ways to contact the I-Team: anonymously through a secure Signal account or by sharing documents via the same channel. This call for public involvement underscores the significance of citizen engagement in addressing issues of immigration policy and government accountability.While proponents of the Laken Riley Act argue it would have prevented a murder in which the perpetrator was an undocumented immigrant, critics point out that existing laws already allow for deportation based on several criminal convictions, including theft. They fear that the mandatory detention provisions of the new law violate due process rights. Furthermore, Erin Tsurumoto Grassi, associate director with San Diego Alliance, an immigrant rights group, explained that while the law expands mandatory detention on paper, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) requires additional funding from Congress to fully implement it. Currently, federal immigration detention facilities are at capacity, necessitating the release of some detainees. The need for an extra $26 billion to fund bed spaces and personnel required to enforce the new law highlights the significant financial implications of this policy change.Levin's vote has sparked a debate within his district, which is considered a swing district with a voter registration breakdown of 36% Democrat, 33% Republican, and 22% independent. The fact that Levin is one of four Democrats in San Diego's congressional delegation who voted in favor of the Laken Riley Act further emphasizes the divide within the party on this issue. Pilgrim United Church, with its history of advocating for immigrant rights, has become increasingly vocal in its opposition to the law, urging for a more just and compassionate alternative. Shockley's concerns about the law echoing Jim Crow practices and the potential for unfounded accusations to land immigrants in detention underscore the deep ethical and social implications of this policy





