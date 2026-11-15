Levi Strauss to Cut 10 to 15 Percent of Corporate Workforce Amid Restructuring

Levi Strauss announced it will lay off between 10% and 15% of its global corporate employees as part of a restructuring effort driven by weaker-than-expected sales and forecasts. The job cuts, which could affect up to 15% of corporate staff, are expected to result in $110 to $120 million in restructuring charges in the first quarter. The company reported a decline in net income and lower revenue growth projections compared to Wall Street expectations.

Levi Strauss will lay off 10% to 15% of its global corporate workforce.will lay off at least 10% of its global corporate workforce as part of a restructuring, the apparel retailer said Thursday as it said it expected weaker sales this year.

The job cuts will take place in the first half of the year, and could affect up to 15% of corporate employees, Levi's said. The company had more than 19,000 employees as of November, but it is unclear how much of that workforce is in corporate offices.

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The cuts, which the company said will lead to $110 to $120 million in restructuring charges in the first quarter, come amid a wave of early year layoffs within the retail industry and across a range of public companies. The company made the announcement as it reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and forecast a weaker-than-expected fiscal year ahead.

The cost-cutting push comes as Levi's President Here's what Levi's reported compared with what Wall Street expected, according to analyst estimates compiled by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv:The company said it expected revenue to rise 1% to 3% for the full fiscal year, lower than the 4.7% Wall Street anticipated. Levi's projects earnings of $1.15 to $1.25 per share for the year, lower than analyst expectations of $1.33 per share.

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Net income for the three-month period that ended Nov. 26 was $126.8 million, or 32 cents per share, compared with $150.6 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose 3% to $1.64 billion. Inventories during the quarter declined 9% from the prior year. Wholesale revenue saw a slight 2% drop.

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