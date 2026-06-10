Levi Hilton shares video of his partner having sex with his son

A builder from the Gold Coast, Levi Hilton, shared a video of his partner, Jessica Te Huia, having sex with his son, Lorenzo, on Instagram. The video has gone viral and sparked controversy.

What would the average man do if he came home to find the woman he loves in bed with his 19-year-old son? Reel backwards in speechless humiliation?

Explode in anger? Faint? Maybe all three in rapid succession? It’s a question occupying the minds of Australians who have become gripped by a real-life soap opera – and one more tawdry it is scarcely possible to imagine.

For when faced with this scenario, Levi Hilton, a builder from the Gold Coast, did none of the above – not to begin with at least – but instead reached for his smartphone. Filming himself peeling back the bed covers, he zooms in on his 38-year-old partner Jessica Te Huia and his teenage son Lorenzo from a previous relationship, who is asleep next to her. Bizarre enough, you might think, even for this video-obsessed age.

But it’s what Levi did next though that truly beggars belief. Somehow managing to overcome his embarrassment, he decided against keeping the scandal in the family – and instead chose to share the excruciating footage with his 6,000 Instagram followers. In it, he screams at Te Huia: ‘Are you having sex with my son?





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Levi Hilton Jessica Te Huia Son Instagram Video Controversy

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Gold Coast Builder Catches Partner in Bed with Teenage Son, Shares Video OnlineLevi Hilton filmed his partner Jessica Te Huia in bed with his 19-year-old son Lorenzo and posted the video on Instagram. The footage went viral, sparking public outrage and a defense from Te Huia who claims she and Lorenzo are in a consensual relationship that began after she split from Levi.

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