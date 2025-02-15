Leverage: Redemption Season 3: Spring 2025 Release Expected, Noah Wyle's Daughter & Rachael Harris Join Cast

Get ready for more thrilling heists as Leverage: Redemption Season 3 is on the horizon with a potential spring 2025 premiere on Prime Video. The exciting news comes alongside casting updates, revealing the return of Noah Wyle's real-life daughter, Auden, as Becky, and the addition of Rachael Harris, known for her role in Lucifer.

Leverage: Redemption enthusiasts have a reason to celebrate as news about the upcoming third season surfaces. While an official premiere date remains elusive, reports suggest a spring 2025 release on Prime Video. This hopeful timeline follows the announcement in December 2023 that the show would transition from its previous home on the now-defunct Amazon Freevee to Prime Video after its first two seasons. Beyond the release update, the show's third season boasts exciting additions to its cast.

Noah Wyle, who portrays fixer Harry Wilson, revealed that his real-life daughter, Auden, will reprise her role as his character's child, Becky. Also joining the cast is Rachael Harris, known for her role as Dr. Linda Martin in Lucifer, who is set to appear in an episode. Wyle shared that while details are scarce, he confirmed the episodes are excellent and involved some humorous costumes. Leverage: Redemption is a reboot of the popular TNT series Leverage, which ran from 2008 to 2012. The show follows a team of five cunning individuals who orchestrate elaborate heists against corrupt and powerful figures on behalf of wronged clients. The original series featured a stellar cast including Timothy Hutton as the mastermind Nate, Gina Bellman as grifter Sophie, Beth Riesgraf as thief Parker, Christian Kane as hitter Eliot, and Aldis Hodge as hacker Hardison. The revival of Leverage was announced in April 2020 with an initial order for thirteen episodes. Several key figures from the original series returned to breathe new life into the reboot, including executive producer Dean Devlin, creators John Rogers and Chris Downey, and returning cast members Bellman, Riesgraf, Kane, and Hodge. Season 1 debuted in 2021, introducing new additions like Noah Wyle and Aleyse Shannon. The first eight episodes premiered on Freevee on July 9, 2021, followed by another eight episodes released on October 8, 2021. Season 2 followed in November 2022, concluding its run with the thirteenth episode on January 24, 2023. As fans eagerly await Leverage: Redemption Season 3, stay tuned for further updates





