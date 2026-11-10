LeVar Burton Tributes Patrick Stewart's 'Silly' Side After Star Trek Actor's Death

LeVar Burton remembers Sir Patrick Stewart as the silliest person he ever met, revealing the actor's humorous side following his death at 86 in October 2026.

LeVar Burton has offered a heartfelt and revealing tribute to Sir Patrick Stewart, remembering the late actor not just as the dignified Captain Jean-Luc Picard, but as the "silliest" person he ever encountered. Sir Patrick Stewart passed away on October 28, 2026, at the age of 86, prompting a global outpouring of grief from fans and colleagues alike. The legendary actor leaves behind a legacy defined by his commanding Shakespearean gravitas and iconic roles in major franchises such as X-Men and Star Trek.

Burton Reveals Stewart's Playful Nature in New Memoir

Speaking on CBS Mornings to promote his new book, "Take My Word for It: A Memoir," Burton emphasized the contrast between Stewart's public image and his private personality. Burton stated, "Of all the dames and all the knights I've met... he was the silliest." He noted that Stewart did not arrive on the set of Star Trek: The Next Generation with this lighthearted demeanor, but rather that the cast had to "break him down" until the serious actor decided to embrace the fun.

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Burton explained that the close-knit group of actors on the show successfully wore down Stewart's initial reserve, allowing his sense of humor to flourish. He recalled the joy of that era, stating, "We had so much fun." Burton's comments highlight how the supportive environment of the production helped transform a stern classical theater performer into a beloved figure known for his playful interactions with the cast.

The Next Generation Cast Reflects on Forty-Year Bond

The main seven actors of Star Trek: The Next Generation, including Burton, Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, Gates McFadden, Michael Dorn, and Brent Spiner, have maintained a familial bond for four decades. This group remains famously close, sharing holidays and maintaining a dedicated group chat to stay connected despite their individual careers. They were aware that Stewart was ill in the weeks leading up to his death, a fact that has added a layer of poignancy to their recent reunions and interviews.

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Burton described the dynamic on set as one where Stewart was gradually softened by the camaraderie of his colleagues. He noted, "We could all use a little softening, right? And he went with it. He didn't really resist it. It was so comfortable." The actor recalled that their time together was always a source of joy, characterized by frequent laughter and a shared sense of comfort that transcended the serious nature of their characters.

Stewart's Comedic Talent Shown in Later Projects

While Stewart is primarily remembered for his dramatic prowess, his ability to indulge in comedy was evident in various other projects throughout his career. He showcased his comedic chops in appearances on The Simpsons, American Dad, Saturday Night Live, and the series Blunt Talk and Extras. His performances on talk shows such as Conan O'Brien and The Graham Norton Show further demonstrated that he was as great a cut-up as he was a serious dramatic actor.

This playful side reemerged prominently when Star Trek: Picard returned for its third season. Although Stewart initially did not want to repeat his role in the new series and surrounded himself with a new cast, he eventually relented. He later admitted he was wrong to hesitate, expressing happiness at reliving old times with his former co-stars. During this reunion, the original cast's hijinks and silliness returned in full force, much to the delight of fans and the actors themselves.

Legacy of a Close-Knit Franchise Cast

With the loss of Stewart, Burton acknowledged that the family is "one fewer," but the bond remains unbroken. The cast plans to continue gathering to tell stories and laugh together, preserving the memory of their time on the show. Burton's tribute serves as a reminder that behind the serious roles and accolades, Stewart was a man who loved to laugh and connect with his peers.

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Star Trek: The Next Generation continues to stream on Paramount+, allowing new and returning audiences to experience the chemistry and humor that defined the series. The show, created by Gene Roddenberry and featuring a diverse ensemble of directors and writers, remains a cornerstone of television history. The enduring friendship of its core cast ensures that the spirit of the series lives on beyond the screen.