LeVar Burton Signs Rare Star Trek Magic: The Gathering Card

LeVar Burton autographs fewer than 250 Lt Cmdr Geordi La Forge Magic The Gathering cards, marking a new Star Trek crossover launch on November 13 with production delays.

LeVar Burton is officially returning to the Star Trek universe on November 13 through a high-value collectible release rather than a new television screen appearance. The actor known for portraying Lt. Cmdr. Geordi La Forge has personally signed rare promotional cards for the official Magic: The Gathering x Star Trek crossover event. This launch marks a significant moment for collectors who have followed Burton's career from his seven-season run on Star Trek: The Next Generation to his recent appearance in Star Trek: Picard Season 3.

Rarity and Production Details

The standout item in this massive crossover is the specific Lt. Cmdr. Geordi La Forge card which features an exclusive physical autograph from the actor alongside a detailed portrait of his character. Wizards of the Coast has confirmed that fewer than 250 copies of this signed card exist in the entire production run. These ultra-rare cards are randomly inserted into Collector Boosters, making them exceptionally difficult to find for most retail customers. This limited print run ensures that each signed card serves as a unique piece of memorabilia for dedicated fans of the franchise.

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Gameplay Mechanics and Character Design

Wizards of the Coast has translated Geordi's engineering expertise directly into the card's gameplay abilities to honor his role as the Enterprise's chief engineer. The card states that if a player would put one or more charge counters on an artifact they control, they put twice that many charge counters on that artifact instead. This mechanic allows players to power up their technology faster, mirroring Geordi's ability to troubleshoot technical disasters and maximize ship performance. It is a clever narrative translation of the character's skill set into the complex rules of Magic: The Gathering.

Broader Crossover Launch Scope

The larger Magic: The Gathering x Star Trek crossover officially launches today, November 13, featuring four Commander decks, collectible Scene Boxes, Play Boosters, and Collector Boosters. This event celebrates the 60-year legacy of the Star Trek franchise by integrating its history into a popular fantasy card game. LeVar Burton is one of seven Star Trek actors featured in the crossover's signed headliner collection. He joins iconic franchise stars such as William Shatner, Brent Spiner, Kate Mulgrew, and the late Patrick Stewart in this prestigious group of contributors.

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Availability and Shipping Delays

Fans hoping to acquire Burton's signature face significant challenges due to confirmed production and shipping delays affecting certain products worldwide. Wizards of the Coast has stated that North American Commander decks may arrive after the official launch date, and Draft Night and Beam Me Up Bundles are also experiencing delays. Other regions are encountering additional logistical issues, including specific delays to Star Trek Magic: The Gathering Collector Boosters in some markets. Customers are advised to check with local retailers regarding availability and updated delivery schedules.

Fan Access and Alternative Options

Not all collectors need to track down the ultra-rare autograph version to participate in the crossover experience or collect the character. Several other standard versions of the Lt. Cmdr. Geordi La Forge card are included in the various booster packs available at retail. These alternatives allow fans to build decks and enjoy the crossover content without needing to secure one of the fewer than 250 signed cards. The release offers multiple entry points for both new players interested in the Star Trek theme and veteran Magic: The Gathering collectors.