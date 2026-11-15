LeVar Burton Gets the Last Word

The actor LeVar Burton opens up about his struggles with mental health, his passion for literature, and why he believes the Trump Administration is “killing the imaginations of America’s kids.”

For his nearly fifty years in show business, LeVar Burton has been an avatar of phenomena much larger than himself. He was only nineteen when he became the face of American slavery, portraying Kunta Kinte in “Roots,” the landmark miniseries adaptation of Alex Haley’s novel.

As Geordi LaForge, the blind chief engineer of the Enterprise in “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” he expanded the horizons for Black characters in science fiction, charting a path, in his words, “from our enslavement to the stars. ” Like many millennials, I first knew him as the host of the PBS show “Reading Rainbow,” where, for twenty-three years, he cajoled kids into discovering books by taking them on adventures.

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His hushed excitement and wide-eyed curiosity were irresistible, as was his now-much-memed catchphrase: “But you don’t have to take my word for it. ”,” Burton shares the trials behind his soothing voice and Mr. Rogers–esque reputation. We see him as a teen seminarian angry about his G.I. father’s absence, seeking structure and community first in religion, and then in dreams of fame on Broadway.

He revisits the heady days of his post-“Roots” celebrity, from experiments with hallucinogens to manic episodes that were later diagnosed as symptoms of bipolar disorder. He explains the passion for reading—instilled by his mother, Erma Gene, a schoolteacher, and his sister, Letitia—that led him to become a literacy advocate, testifying before Congress in defense of public television. And he opens up about mental-health struggles he’s long kept private—in particular, a psychotic break that he suffered in 2002.

The Burton who emerges from these reflections is a searcher, reporting back on the solace he’s found through yoga, bodywork, walking on hot coals with the self-help guru Tony Robbins, and bonding with friends such as Bryan Cranston and Laurence Fishburne in the Character Actors Dining Society. When I met Burton for lunch earlier this week, at Café Commerce on the Upper East Side, he was still jet-lagged from shooting the next season of “Trivial Pursuit” in London.

He walked with a cane, which he’s needed ever since complications from a recent surgery. Still, he was as lively as ever, with sharply trimmed white hair framing the big darting eyes that I remembered so well from childhood.

Our conversation has been edited and condensed. Yesterday? If you’re going to ask me to deal in the temporal realm, you may be disappointed. I’ve just come from London, but my biorhythms and spatial awareness aren’t what they need to be.

I’m ass-backwards a lot. Since I saw you last, I’ve had a hip replacement, and there was an unforeseen consequence called heterotopic ossification. It causes bone to grow where muscles should be, and my left leg is fused thigh to hip. Everything’s harder.

I can’t lift my left knee, so dressing requires assistance—in most cases, from my wife. There’s a certain humility required to be taken care of in that very intimate way. It’s humbling. I hope I’m rising to the challenge.

You’ve written an extraordinarily candid memoir, which covers everything from experimenting with hallucinogens to struggling with bipolar disorder. I first saw you on “Reading Rainbow,” when I was a child, so I’m definitely in that group which, in your words, “might not have pictured me with a vial of LSD in my freezer or walking barefoot over hot coals. ” Were you anxious about revealing so much?

I am acutely aware of the image I have projected, and I knew that this might disappoint a lot of people, or even shock them. But that was the exercise—to paint a more well-rounded picture, and, I suppose, to make you laugh. None of this was guaranteed. You’re very open about your relationship with your father, who served in the armed forces.

He wasn’t very present in your childhood, and I was fascinated by the connection you drew between his absence and the beginning of your life as a storyteller. Stories have always been, for me, a way to put a patch on the pain. And those are certainly the kinds of stories that I told about my father to explain his absence to others, and to myself.

I remember telling my classmates that he was a coach for the Army football team. The Army-Navy game had been on, and it was just a child’s way of addressing the hurt. The pain of his absence led me to fill it in. You devote a chapter to the women in your life, particularly your mother and grandmother and your sister.

Could you say a little bit about how they filled that gap in your life, and how they were involved in your education and your love of reading? Well, my mom was an avid reader and always had at least two books going for her own personal enjoyment.

She’s an ex-English teacher, Erma, and so it was an important part of our family ethos that you not only read but that you spoke the King’s English the way the king would speak it. You know what I’m saying? There were standards that Erma laid down, and we all did our best to walk that line. In fact, there was no getting around that line.

Because if we didn’t walk the line, there were consequences. Last time we met, we were talking about Samuel R. Delany and his work. And I know science fiction was the genre that first grabbed your attention as a reader. Could you talk about why it awakened your imagination?

Science fiction invites us to contemplate two of the most powerful words in language: “What if? ” That’s a powerful invitation, right? And for a kid like me who had a very active imagination, science fiction was the ticket. It was a way to imagine myself out of the predicament—the pain and the confusion—of being a young Black kid in America.

I had science-fiction literature to escape to. Where did you come across it? This was a time when science fiction perhaps didn’t have the dignity of literary fiction. Did someone get you into it?

Was there a particular author you encountered? No. It was “Star Trek. ” “Star Trek” set the standard for me. Because, No. 1, it was about a future that was positive.

No. 2, there were people who looked like me. I mean, it had everything. It had a moral center that I could relate to. The books came after that.

I want to go back to your seminary days at St. Pius. You make it sound as though your mother was not particularly religious. What inspired you to be a priest? Though she was not very religious, she wanted to find a structure for us kids that would let us develop in a manner that she approved of.

And I suppose in the sixties and early seventies, Catholics were safe. Kennedy was a Catholic. That was huge. It was a huge moment of acceptance.

Yes, exactly. We went through baptism and confirmation. And, as a result of that exposure, I began to see the priest as a lot of things: teacher, healer, absolver of sin. And you didn’t pay taxes, you know?

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Which made it even more attractive. And so I just recognized a desire to address the spiritual needs of a community. That’s what it was about for me. And that didn’t consciously change when I became an actor.

I mean, what we do is address the spiritual needs of a community. I thought it was very funny that, right when you gave up on the priesthood, you played Thomas Becket, in the T. S. Eliot play “Murder in the Cathedral,” who famously would rather die than give up Catholicism. Any regrets about not choosing the priesthood, now that we have an American pope? No, I am where I’m supposed to be.

I know that unequivocally. We all have a purpose in life. And if you haven’t discerned your purpose yet, don’t stop, right? Because if you have a desire to find out, you can get that information.

You can discern that information from your everyday life, from your relationships with others. Starring in “Roots,” you went from being a total unknown to working with some of the most famous actors in the country. Cicely Tyson is your mother, Maya Angelou is your grandmother. What lessons did you learn from those greats?

For me, it was a process of absorption. Fundamentally, what I learned from them was the manner in which one conducts oneself as a professional. You’re on time. You know your lines.

You treat everyone on set with respect. Just the professional efforts of being a working actor. And I needed that. Not at all.

I mean, I had good sense and I had my experiences at St. Pius, which weren’t far from that. But to learn that that’s as important as the storytelling, right? And that they held that aspect of it in high regard. At one point, Maya Angelou’s character says to you, “You can grow as tall as a tree and I will still be your grandmother and you will still respect me!

” One of the first days of filming, we were in one of the huts that they had built outside of Savannah, Georgia. There was a center pole, a grass structure around it, and we were filming the birth of my younger brother, Lamin. There was some delay, and it was very hot. And at one point this big, nasty bug came rolling through on the ground.

And I took it upon myself to kill the bug. Maya lit into me.

“Don’t you ever think that because you are larger than a thing that you have the right to take its life. ” I mean, Whoa. You gonna talk back to Maya Angelou? Nah.

No, sir. I was just rewatching “Roots” for the first time since high school, and I was struck by how you bring such zeal to prove oneself to your performance as Kunta Kinte. When his cohort is initiated into manhood, he’s the first to volunteer for the various challenges—even to be circumcised, until he thinks better of it. How much of that was you channelling your own ambition as a young actor?

There was quite a bit of Levar in Kunta. And there was a lot of inspiration that I was getting from the sets and, you know, the other actors. Acting is about energy. The night before we started filming the scenes in the hold of the Lord Ligonier , Alex brought a copy of the book, with a bookmark placed at the point when Kunta is first loaded onto the ship.

The belowdecks scenes—let me just say that I had assistance from the ancestors, in terms of being able to psychically commit myself to the energy that was required, and to come back from that place. In the book, you write that you were experiencing “spiritual downloads,” and describe it as a reënactment of racial trauma. As a Black American, is there an added dimension to the work when you’re playing a slave? I believe there is.

In the book, I talk about our physical inheritance, DNA as inheritance. I also talk about our spiritual inheritance, our spiritual DNA as inheritance. And I know that I was the beneficiary of lessons in spiritual inheritance. They were protecting me so that I could come back.

And that was powerful. Well, that’s what I was about to ask you. How much did you know about our history when you were nineteen and going up for that role? And what did you learn?

What I knew was the succession of injustices that happened to my people simply because of the color of our skin. Did I know a lot of stories? No, I did not. I knew generalities.

“Roots” was a lesson in specificity.an older man who becomes a mentor to Kunta, teaching him how to endure American slavery ]. That student-teacher dynamic was one I could really relate to. But it was the first time in my life that that dynamic was between an older and a younger Black man, right? Most of my education in America was white.

I want to talk about that male-friendship question. People always say we’re in the midst of a male-loneliness crisis. And one thing that struck me in your book is that, for years, you’ve been part of both a men’s group and a character actors’ dining society. Could you talk about the role that being friends with other men, being open and vulnerable with them, plays in your life?

It hasn’t been easy for me to establish healthy relationships with men. I attribute that to the messiness of the relationship with my father. So it’s been a real supreme and conscious effort on my part. And it came out of the process of therapeutic inquiry, which led me to a decision to do everything that I could to keep myself out of trouble psychologically.

I made a commitment to staying on my meds and to going to the men’s group and making sure that I had that feedback. And then when my judgment lapsed, I knew that there would be people who knew me well enough to know. I call it running hot. Getting a little hypomanic.

My wife, my men’s group, they can tell, and they can help me regulate. Those relationships are some of the most important that I have. I’m still here. I’m still here, Julian.

And that’s not a guarantee. You write about some close calls in your memoir—like, early manic episodes when you were young, a breakout star, and out on the town in L.A. One time you say that, but for the grace of God, you would have got a D.U. I.As a young Black celebrity, was there a lot of pressure to hide that you were struggling?

Like, were there people around you trying to keep you out of trouble or maintain a particular image? ]. She was my can of Raid. Dolores used to innocently ask questions, find out where I was going to be hanging out, and then show up early and sit in the corner and keep an eye on me.

I didn’t know that until very recently. I needed that kind of care and feeling. My last “Roots” question: We’re living in a kind of renaissance of stories about slavery. We had “12 Years a Slave,” Colson Whitehead’s “The Underground Railroad,” its adaptation by Barry Jenkins.

Looking back at “Roots,” which was kind of the progenitor of this genre, do you think there are stories that can be told now that couldn’t be told then? How do you feel about the presence of slavery in popular culture? I think “Roots” opened the door for more stories like that to be told. And then there was the backlash, right?

From Black people saying, “I don’t want to see another slave story, give me something else to watch. ” And I get that. There’s a lot about our history we still don’t know, a lot about Reconstruction and the shenanigans that went on and that continue to go on.

You mention in the memoir that you’ve sometimes felt on the margins of Black Hollywood, and you feel that some of the wounds opened by “Roots” have something to do with that. Could you say more about that? This is one of those vulnerable points.

“Reading Rainbow” sort of took over my life, right? It put me on the road. We were always travelling somewhere to get the story. And I think I missed the moment when Black Hollywood recognized that there was a Black Hollywood, that we could support one another.

I mean, I was busy, right? And it’s nobody’s fault. It’s just a circumstance of timeline. But it is something that affects me.

I look at the N.A. A.C. P. Lifetime Image Award: I never got that call. I got the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Emmy for children’s-and-family programming.

What was appealing to you about doing a children’s show on public television? You had just been on the cover of. I was watching a documentary on the show, and one of the producers says that, when your name first came up, they thought,Why were they wrong? Why did you take a shine to the idea?

Erma. Out of respect for her. And I had gotten a really solid taste of the power of TV. In eight nights of television, we changed America’s view of what we talk about when we talk about chattel slavery.

It was an eye-opener for Black and white Americans. I had also previously hosted a PBS show called “Rebop. ” It was a half-hour show with profiles of kids. One would be a diver in Southern California—his routine getting up and going to school and all of that.

Very different than the kid who was raised on a ranch in Montana. So I recognized how powerful the storytelling on PBS was. And “Reading Rainbow” was certainly that. One thing I was surprised to learn is that, in the early days of the show, a lot of publishers doubted that television could get kids to read.

There’s a similar debate now, about whether things like BookTok or social media can get people to enjoy literature. Did you have any doubts about that?

“Roots” convinced me that we could use this very, very powerful medium for storytelling. And not just to teach people how to read. There are shows like “Sesame Street” that did that. We weren’t about the fundamentals.

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We were about the emotional connection to stories and the role that they play in our lives. How much did you help shape the format? Was there a moment when you said, “No, we shouldn’t do it this way”? The contributions I made were LeVar being his most authentic self.

I think it’s Mark Mannucci, one of the directors, who said, “He knew how to look down the barrel of the lens and talk to them. ” And I think there’s a real truth to that. Part of my secret sauce is being able to connect with people, especially kids, and especially around something that they’re going to fall in love with anyway.

I was one of those kids, and you did so much to instill both a sense of safety and a sense of adventure, an idea that reading could lead you to adventure in the real world. How did you get the ability to address children directly in that way? Was it just a natural gift, or something that you developed? I don’t think I was very good at relating to them when we started “Reading Rainbow.

” But we discovered that the more personal I could be with the audience, the more hooked they were. I didn’t even have to be on camera. It my voice and they were still locked in. You did a lot of stunts for the show: you learned how to fly a plane, how to scuba dive, you stood on the edge of an active volcano.

Was there a worst one? Well, the worst is a no-brainer. The one time I refused to participate was the pig scramble at the Pomona County Fair. I didn’t find it dignified in any way, for me or the pig.

And basically, when they do that at fairs and rodeos, it’s all the kids that go scramble. They grease up a pig and they let it loose, and the kid who secures the pig wins whatever the prize is. I just didn’t think it was dignified for, you know, a twentysomething-year-old man. I didn’t want to go there, but you did.

In America there’s always racial connotations. In 1995, you testified before Congress to defend public funding for educational television on PBS. That effort was successful, but this year the Corporation for Public Broadcasting was dissolved after the Trump Administration cut its funding. How did it feel to see that happen?

It hurts. Because I see PBS and our use of the airwaves as a moment in American civilization that we can all be proud of. To have discontinued that in no way considers the end user. It’s political football, and our kids are suffering as a result.

I think it’s really shameful. Now that the government isn’t supporting it, where do you look for quality children’s educational programming? Classrooms. It really is filming teachers in classrooms and having universal access to technology.

I tell young people all the time, “My generation is leading a shit show for your generation. ” You’re going to need your imagination to solve these problems, and that’s just the thing that they are killing. They’re killing the imaginations of America’s kids. With technology in classrooms, there’s a lot of people who say kids are going to turn to A.I. to do their homework.

They’re not paying attention in class. What do you think about that debate? When we first started doing “Reading Rainbow,” the fear was that television was going to rot the minds of America’s children. I think there’s an argument that it didn’t.

I believe that’s true in the digital realm as well. There’s space for us. And so we fight the good fight. I know you have strong feelings about the shift away from phonics in literacy education.

Why do you think that’s a mistake? I think it was a mistake to change our emphasis to the whole word language, which is a fancy way of saying memorization. I can memorize something, but have I really absorbed it? If I learn how to break a word down phonetically, I have the power, the skill, to use that talent on any word I encounter that gives me trouble.

That is the gift of reading. We have not made it a priority to make sure every kid is literate. What do you say to people who believe we’re moving toward a post-literate society, and maybe that’s just as good a way to live as any other? Why do you think the book will continue to be central?

It’s one of the most powerful connections that children have with their parents. That lap experience? Invaluable. It’s a bonding.

It’s a demonstration to the child by the parent of what’s important to them. Reading to a child is more than just reading them a story. It’s demonstrating the history of who we are as a species. I wanted to ask you about a difficult moment in the book.

In 2002, you had what you describe as a psychotic break while you were directing the movie “Blizzard. ” How did you get to that point and how did you get out of it? Directing TV is a sprint. Directing film is a marathon.

So I wasn’t used to the marathon pace, and I left everything in principal photography. I had nothing left for post. I was exhausted. Every fibre of my being was just wiped out.

And so I went to a psychologist hoping to get something to boost me out of that depression. And I’ll never forget walking into the office and sitting down and there were all of these signs for a particular pharmaceutical called Celexa. And I got on the Celexa and realized right away that this was not working for me. Instead of titrating off, I just stopped, which didn’t help at all.

I talk in the book about how our inheritance, that genetic inheritance, has an impact on our mental health. And it was a time in my life when I learned that this is a part of who I am. You know, I talk earlier in the memoir about my father’s hospitalization, and I can draw a straight line from one to the other. I was just—I became not dysfunctional but unfunctional.

And my family gathered around me and put me in a safe place until I could stabilize. It’s a hell of a revelation to just put out there. But I’m not ashamed of it, especially knowing how prevalent it is. I remember, years ago, when Kanye West was struggling with his mental health, you said something about hoping that he would get help .

. . So you write about the three foundational roles of your career: “Roots,” “Star Trek,” and “Reading Rainbow. ” What are you proudest of outside of those roles?

Is there something you wish you were better known for? You know, I’ve come to the point in my life where my belief is that it all happens perfectly. There really isn’t any desire on my part for woulda, shoulda, coulda. It’s like “Jeopardy!

,” O.K.? I thought that that was for me. I mean, I’d been watching “Jeopardy! ” since I was eight.

I was certain that that was a part of my destiny. And, when it didn’t happen, I was confused. I didn’t understand what happened. And then, you know, I had to sit in the anxiety of my not knowing what happened.

And then the phone rang. And it was Hasbro, and they were turning “Trivial Pursuit” into a game show. And they didn’t want anybody else as host. And ultimately Hasbro gave me something that “Jeopardy!

” never could have, which is my own show. So, you know, I’ve learned that it all happens purposefully and perfectly. It’s all ordained. You also learned how to direct on the show, helming various episodes.

What did you learn from being on the other side of the camera? What I learned is that actors never want to come out of their fucking dressing rooms. And that’s not O.K. Well, I learned something about myself, right?

That I needed to get over myself. And that, when they called ready, there is no more, you know, “Just let me finish this phone call” or, you know, do this, do that. No, when they call ready, get your ass out there, right? ), the small group of performers—including you, Bryan Cranston, Noah Wyle, and Laurence Fishburne—who meet for regular dinners.

Can you take us inside one of those gatherings? What is it like? Mostly we spend a lot of time making each other laugh. Making each other laugh is the pinnacle, right?

If you can make Jason Alexander do a spit take, you know you’ve accomplished something, at least in my book. And to have that sort of camaraderie inside the industry has meant an awful lot to me. An awful lot.book, about meeting one’s heroes. I went to the University of Southern California.

So did O. J. Simpson, and he was a huge hero. I had a couple of scenes with him in “Roots. ” There’s a scene where he chases me down and catches me, and the director choreographed it in such a way that I was ten yards in front of him. Well, take one, I wanted to see how fast I was.

I wanted to test myself against the Juice. And he couldn’t catch me. It was the off-season, he wasn’t in the greatest of shape. He was playing for Buffalo at the time.

But I outran O. J. Simpson. I was proud of that. No, no. The guinea fowl unfortunately got away. And then one day, weeks after the filming of “Roots,” I’m in a shoe store in Los Angeles and I feel a tap on my shoulder.

And I turn around and I get coldcocked. Boom. Like, not to hurt but to get my attention. And it was O. J. Just sending the message, you know, “This is for embarrassing me in public.

”No, no. Look, I was invited to his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. I mean, we were really friendly at one point. On so many levels. I will never forget the day that the verdict came out, and I was working with a crew on one of the shows, maybe “Deep Space Nine” or even “Enterprise.

” And, when the verdict was read, all of the white people were really upset, and all the Black people were relieved. And I thought, Wow, isn’t this interesting? It was one of those moments where America revealed itself to be exactly what it is. I mean, at the time, did you have an opinion of his guilt or innocence?

That’s very complicated, because whether he was guilty or innocent didn’t matter to me so much as the fact that finally a Black man wasn’t railroaded, wasn’t lynched. For one shining moment, the whole country saw what happens when the other side wins. It always went one way. It always went in favor of the oppressor.

Always. Something interesting you say in the memoir is that you’ve always wanted to play a darker, Mephistophelian role. Why do you think you haven’t been able to? You know, look at the image that I’ve cultivated over the last fifty years.

But I really do feel that it would be good for me to explore that dark side on camera. And I think it would be really interesting for the audience as well. If you find the right scenario, the right character, it could be really cool. Get through this book tour, finish the third season of “Trivial Pursuit,” and sit the fuck down.

God, no. I just need a break. I’ve been working hard since I was nineteen. I’m not nineteen anymore. And I’d like some more balance in the department of sitting still. I haven’t done much sitting still lately. ♦