Letting Go: Grieving for a Daughter Lost to Addiction

A woman writes to Dear Abby, grappling with the heartbreak of her daughter's addiction and declining health. She feels powerless to help and fears for her daughter's future. Abby offers compassionate advice, urging the woman to prioritize her own mental well-being and seek support for her grief.

Abigail Van Buren DEAR ABBY: I am a healthy older woman living alone in a building for seniors. I’ve known some of my neighbors most of my life. I consider us like a family. My problem is, my 49-year-old daughter, “Jasmine,” has been a pill addict for the last 20 years. I’ve tried repeatedly to help her. I’ve begged to get her to go to counseling, but she won’t. Jasmine is also dealing with some mental problems. She’s in a relationship, but barely.

Her three children have all but cut her off and she can’t understand why. Jasmine doesn’t get that it is her own doing. I love my daughter dearly, but I realize I can’t help her in any way now. She has burned all her bridges. I don’t see her being around much longer -- it’s that bad. I am having panic attacks regularly. How do I let myself off the hook? I’m her mother, and I can’t do anything about it. -- GIVING UP IN PENNSYLVANIA DEAR GIVING UP: Please accept my sympathy for Jasmine’s poor prognosis. When we can’t do anything more to save a loved one from themself, we have no choice but to accept what eventually happens. It’s time to talk about your own mental health with someone qualified to help you through what’s coming. Your doctor may be able to help with your panic attacks. Your religious adviser may be able to support you emotionally. A licensed psychotherapist would be ideal, as well as your close friends or a grief support group. Please don’t wait to reach out. Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at





